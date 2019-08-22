CHEAT SHEET
Bernie Sanders Unveils $16 Trillion ‘Green New Deal’ to Avert Climate Catastrophe and Create 20M Jobs
Bernie Sanders has unveiled his own $16.3 trillion version of the “Green New Deal.” The 10-year mobilization plan would set out to tackle climate change and create 20 million jobs if he is elected president. He likened the challenges facing America in 2019 to those Franklin Delano Roosevelt faced in the 1940s. “Battling a world war on two fronts—both in the East and the West—the United States came together, and within three short years restructured the entire economy in order to win the war and defeat fascism.” The plan essentially seeks to wage a battle against much of what the Trump administration has championed, including a plan to declare climate change a national emergency. He also promises to reach 100 percent renewable energy for electricity and transportation by no later than 2030 and complete decarbonization by at least 2050. He promises that his plan will “pay for itself in 15 years.”