‘A WELCOMING AMERICA’
Bernie Sanders Vows to End ICE Raids, Block Deportations, and Stop Construction of Trump’s Wall
Bernie Sanders has unveiled his plan for immigration, pledging that, as president, he would end raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, introduce a moratorium on deportations, and stop construction of President Donald Trump’s wall at the U.S.-Mexico border. The Vermont senator named his plan “A Welcoming and Safe America for All” and said it seeks to undo the vast majority of Trump’s “horrific” immigration policies. Sanders also promised to end family separations, shutter for-profit detention centers, and overturn Trump’s “public charge” rule to ensure that immigrants are not discriminated against based on income or disability. “We will end the ICE raids that are terrorizing our communities,” said Sanders in a statement, “and on my first day as president, I will use my executive power to protect our immigrant communities and reverse every single horrific action implemented by Trump.”