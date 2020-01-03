Bernie Sanders: War in Iran Would Be Bigger Disaster Than Iraq
Sen. Bernie Sanders has pleaded with President Trump and Republican lawmakers not to go to war with Iran, warning that military action would prove to be a bigger disaster than the war in Iraq. In a video posted to Twitter early Friday, hours after the Pentagon confirmed it had carried out a deadly Trump-ordered drone strike on Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, the Democratic presidential hopeful urged the president to get off the path to war. Sanders explained that he opposed the war in Vietnam as a young man, and that he helped lead the effort against the war in Iraq. “That war was the worst foreign-policy blunder in the modern history of the United States,” said Sanders, referring to Iraq. Sanders went on: “I’m going to do everything I can to prevent a war with Iran, because if you think the war in Iraq was a disaster, my guess is that war in Iran would be even worse... So let’s work together and prevent that war, and if people want to criticize me for that, go for it, that’s OK, I don’t apologize to anybody.”