Bernie Sanders Warns Democrats Against Biden ‘Firing Squad’
‘ENOUGH’
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, has officially put his foot down against Biden’s naysayers in a New York Times op-ed published Saturday. Sanders said he has had “enough” of his party’s public infighting over Biden’s viability, and that “too many Democrats have joined that circular firing squad.” Sanders urged his fellow Democrats to “learn a lesson from the progressive and centrist forces in France who, despite profound political differences, came together this week to soundly defeat right-wing extremism.” Sanders writes that there are a number of areas in which he disagrees with President Biden, including the handling of the Israel-Gaza war and health care. But despite their disagreements, Sanders writes, Biden “has been the most effective president in the modern history of our country and is the strongest candidate to defeat Donald Trump.” And, yes, Sanders wrote, “Mr. Biden is old, is prone to gaffes, walks stiffly and had a disastrous debate with Mr. Trump.” Yet, he added, “A presidential election is not an entertainment contest. It does not begin or end with a 90-minute debate.”