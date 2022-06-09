Bernie Sanders Warns Democrats to Change Course Now to Avoid Midterm Disaster
SOUND THE ALARM
Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has warned the Democratic Party that it will face disaster in November’s midterm elections if it doesn’t change course. “You really can’t win an election with a bumper sticker that says: ‘Well, we can’t do much, but the other side is worse,’” the hard-line socialist said in an interview Tuesday. “The Republicans stand an excellent chance of gaining control of the House and quite possibly the Senate.” The Vermonter added that while the GOP’s anti-abortion position and opposition to stricter gun laws could help the Dems at the ballot box, he thinks those issues alone will not be enough to allow the Democrats to “march to victory.” Instead, Sanders says the party leadership should recognize that it will remain unable to do what it wants due to two centrists—Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ)—holding deciding votes, adding that a Newt Gingrich-esque “Contract With America” is needed to make a successful case for more Democratic power in 2023.