Bernie Sanders Was a Progressive Pioneer. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is the Future of the Movement.

The primary contests for Bernie Sanders have not gone as he’d hoped and, while the election isn’t over yet, the question now looms about what happens to the progressive movement after Bernie Sanders.

I think the answer to that was never centered around the presidential race to begin with. Which should be intuitive because the future of the progressive movement can’t be a 78-year-old white guy who’s been in politics for several decades, almost by definition. Bernie is a pioneer, not the future. The future is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. (And Ayanna Pressley. And Ilhan Omar. And Rashida Tlaib. And Katie Porter. That they are all women is not a coincidence. That they are all, except for Porter, women of color isn’t either.)

In the past few weeks, Ocasio-Cortez has been asked repeatedly whether she would support the Democratic nominee for president if he or she wasn’t Bernie Sanders, and her replies have been affirmative and unambiguous..