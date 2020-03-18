Bernie Sanders Will ‘Assess His Campaign’ After Three More Bruising Primary Losses
Sen. Bernie Sanders is taking some time to “assess his campaign” after Joe Biden took a near-insurmountable lead in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, according to his campaign manager. Biden swept to victory Tuesday in the Florida, Illinois, and Arizona primaries, and, realistically, Sanders can now only deny Biden a majority of delegates as opposed to winning the contest outright. Sanders will not drop out yet, but a campaign statement Wednesday morning will only fuel speculation that he’s preparing to give Biden a free run. “The next primary contest is at least three weeks away. Sen. Sanders is going to be having conversations with supporters to assess his campaign,” Campaign Manager Faiz Shakir said. “In the immediate term, however, he is focused on the government response to the coronavirus outbreak and ensuring that we take care of working people and the most vulnerable.”