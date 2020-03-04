CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Bernie Sanders Wins California Democratic Primary, Biggest Super Tuesday Prize

    HUGE VICTORY

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty

    Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) clinched a victory in the 2020 California Democratic primary, securing the Super Tuesday state with the most amount of delegates after former Vice President Joe Biden won in eight other states. A win in California, which has 415 delegates, will help Sanders catch up to Biden in the race to get the 1,991 delegates needed to win the Democratic nomination. The Vermont senator also claimed victories in his home state of Vermont, in Utah, and in Colorado earlier Tuesday night.

    ;