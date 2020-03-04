Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) clinched a victory in the 2020 California Democratic primary, securing the Super Tuesday state with the most amount of delegates after former Vice President Joe Biden won in eight other states. A win in California, which has 415 delegates, will help Sanders catch up to Biden in the race to get the 1,991 delegates needed to win the Democratic nomination. The Vermont senator also claimed victories in his home state of Vermont, in Utah, and in Colorado earlier Tuesday night.