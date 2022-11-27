Who Would You Banish From Politics Forever Besides Trump?

Choosing one lawmaker (that’s not Donald Trump) to banish from politics forever is a totally hypothetical question, but the hosts of The New Abnormal podcast answer it during a speed-round of Q&A on this special bonus episode anyway.

Andy Levy and TNA’s newest co-host Danielle Moodie have two people that come to mind immediately.

“I think I’m gonna go with Mitch McConnell, the evil duck-bill platypus,” Danielle says. “[McConnell] has just done so much damage to our democracy, to our institutions, to the courts. If I never had to hear from, see, or experience the influence of that man, I would be happy.”

Andy goes with everyone’s favorite senator (sarcasm): Ted Cruz.

The two answer more questions, including who they have (or don’t have) blocked on Twitter, their most-used emoji, the books they think you all should read, and the first time politics truly enraged them. Danielle remembers her moment vividly.

“The first thing I remember being mad about politically was Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial. I was so absolutely disgusted by Republicans then, and I just remember thinking, ‘Okay, so he got a blow job and he lied about it, and what else?’” she says.

“Like how does this affect anyone’s day-to-day life?’ And so I was just absolutely annoyed by the circus that the Republicans created, which was, you know, foreshadowing,” she tells Andy and producer Jesse Cannon.

Of course, it definitely wasn’t the last time. You can hear more from Danielle and Andy by listening to The New Abnormal podcast every Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday.

