Celebrate America’s Birthday With These 4th of July Sales

This Fourth of July holiday marks our nation’s 248th birthday! OK, maybe that’s not all that special, but as we await the semi-quincentennial in 2026, at least we can appreciate that many great American companies are offering Fourth of July sales this year.

Given that Independence Day falls on a Thursday this year, this means many of us get to enjoy an extra-long holiday weekend, giving us more time to shop these summer sales. In fact, many of the sales are already live, so you can already start filling your cart ahead of time. Read on below to check out some of the best Fourth of July sales to shop now through the weekend.

Wayfair Way Day may be in the rearview mirror, but Wayfair’s 4th of July clearance event is honestly just as impressive. For a limited time, take up to 70 percent off living room and bedroom furniture, 50 percent off outdoor furniture, up to 60 percent off mattresses, and so much more. Shop At Wayfair $

Marshalls Did you know that you can shop at Marshalls online? Whether you already know about this semi-hidden e-commerce gem or not, this weekend is the perfect opportunity to peruse the website. From now through July 4, shop Marshalls’ big online clearance event, featuring tons of already-discounted apparel, home decor, and accessories marked down even further. Shop At Marshalls $

Duer DU/ER makes jeans so stretchy you can climb in them, slacks so comfy you can treat them like PJs, and sweats, tees, shorts, and more that will become your go-to casual wear. Through July 7, many of its clothes and accessories are 40 percent off. Shop At DUER $

Quay What’s better than one stylin’ pair of sunglasses? Two new pairs for the price of one. This Aussie-started, now global eyewear brand is offering customers a BOGO deal through July 4. Shop At Quay $

Society6 If you appreciate a pop of color, pattern, and an artistic touch in everything from a throw pillow to your coffee mugs, Society6 is about to become your new favorite place to shop. When you shop through July 5, you can score up to 25 percent off sitewide, including bags and outdoor and lifestyle goods, as well as 40 percent off select items. Shop At Society6 $

Percival Unique, eye-catching, expertly made, and 20 percent off when you use the code 4THJULY20, Percival’s threads are a surefire way to look sharp this summer. And as this is a pricier brand than many, the time to buy said threads (or shoes or ties) is while this sale is on. Shop At Percival $

Osprey If you want a great hiking day pack, kid carrier, running vest, or, say, a hat, Osprey is always a good brand to consider first. From now through July 14, the trusted brand is marking down items up to 50 percent off. Shop At Osprey $

Helly Hansen If you’re looking to upgrade your outdoor, hiking, or summer camping gear for the season, Helly Hansen’s summer sale has you covered with up to 25 percent off men's and women’s apparel and gear. Shop At Helly Hansen $

Reef Your favorite sandal brand—which should also be a favorite shoe brand, tree brand, and boardshorts brand—is offering 20 percent off everything—from men’s sandals to kids’ water shoes to women’s tanks and more—through Independence Day. Shop At Amazon $

Purple Leaf Purple Leaf offers some handsome, comfortable, and refreshingly easy-to-assemble outdoor furniture, from patio dining sets to pergolas to swings, and they are offering some excellent savings this summer, with much of the brand’s inventory 10 percent off right now. Shop At Purple Leaf $

