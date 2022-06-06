The Best Adult Drinking Games to Get the Party Going

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As a kid, I used to play tons of board games and card games that felt completely tailored to my enjoyment. Once I got a little older, it felt like in order to play games at my level, I’d need to incorporate my newest hobby—drinking. With the same sort of fun rules and designs, adult drinking games tap into that child-like sense of excitement while of course adding a bit of liquid courage and material that make the games more fit for an older audience.

There are dozens of great adult drinking games you can play right now with many being incredibly affordable and creative to really get the party going. These party games help get everyone relaxed and drinking all while having fun. Regardless of what kind of party you want to throw, these are the best drinking games you can buy to take your parties to new heights.

These Cards Will Get You Drunk When it comes to drinking card games, there is perhaps no better title to trust than These Cards Will Get You Drunk. The card game has incredibly simple rules with everyone just drawing a card and reading the instructions aloud. The rules vary from requiring you to do physical stunts to the group voting on certain prompts, so no matter what kind of party you’re throwing, the cards will work perfectly. The game also comes with a lot of expansion packs as well if you want to keep the fun rolling in a new direction. Buy at Amazon $ 16 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Truth or Drink Another card game, Truth or Drink takes one of the most straightforward concepts and puts it into fun, playable cards. With questions ranging from raunchy to deeply personal, you get to decide if you want the group to know or you’d rather take a drink. Truth or Drink also comes with a number of different versions inside that each have a specific theme to them, so you can mold the game to the night you want to have. Furthermore, all the cards have two questions on them so you’ll have double the amount of content that a normal game might have. Buy at Amazon $ 35 Free Shipping | Free Returns

King’s Cup Extreme One of the most classic drinking games of all time is King’s Cup. All you ever needed to have was a traditional deck of cards. King’s Cup Extreme takes that original concept and expands upon it with 120 unique rules and challenges. Each of the cards is also completely waterproof so you can spill all over them or even play by a jacuzzi. Furthermore, all the cards have original artwork on them with anthropomorphic beer cans acting out the rules. Much like the classic King’s Cup, the biggest advantage to King’s Cup Extreme is the replayability with this being an easy game to play at any style of party. Buy at Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Cards Against Humanity While not a traditional drinking game, Cards Against Humanity has proven itself to be so popular amongst people that drinking games have naturally formed around it. To play the drinking game version of Cards Against Humanity, all you need to do is play exactly as you normally would with all people whose cards weren’t picked in the round drinking. The game comes with hundreds of cards and is endlessly replayable for all the folks that prefer a little dark humor when it comes to their parties. Buy at Amazon $ 25 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Buzzed Another extremely straightforward game, Buzzed is a card game designed to get the group drinking with wide reaching questions about life experiences. If you ever played varsity sports, you drink, if you ever visited Spain, you drink etc. While none of the cards will make you burst out laughing, the game is fun by having everyone participate together in rounds making it easier to liven up the party without thinking too hard. This is a great game to choose if you want to get the party started. Buy at Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Buzzed Blocks A more unique option to get for a fun night in would be Buzzed Blocks. Taking the classic game of Jenga and adding rules to each block allows you and your friends to drink together while also playing one of the most nerve-wracking party games on the planet. With all sorts of blocks and a ticking time bomb of a tower in front of you, Buzzed Blocks is the perfect option to keep everyone involved and focused on the game as the stakes continue to rise. There are also 14 blank blocks that can be filled in by hand to create a custom playing experience. Buy at Amazon $ 24 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Warshots One of the most fascinating options on the table, Warshots takes Battleship and adds a fun drinking twist. After each hit of your ships, you must take one of the shots that resides on your ship. Additionally, Warshots adds to the rules with two unique airstrikes that you can use at any time. The game is a fun new take on Battleship that brings in a great drinking element to it to raise the stakes. However, the game is just one-on-one, so if you are throwing a bigger event, this might not be the option for you. Buy at Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

