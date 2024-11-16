The Best Adult Advent Calendars to Countdown to the Holidays in 2024

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The countdown to the holiday season has begun, and what better way to build anticipation, delight and a little daily treat than with an adult advent calendar? Gone are the days of bland chocolates and underwhelming trinkets; today’s advent calendars offer a range of luxurious and personalized treasures, from high-end makeup and artisanal jams to monogrammed leather goods and more.

On the hunt for the best advent calendar for yourself or as a gift to someone else? Look no further than these coveted, unique advent calendars filled with high-end treats, gourmet delights and pop culture-inspired mini gifts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether you’re looking to indulge in a little luxury for yourself or create a special tradition for another, these advent calendars are sure to make this holiday season one to remember.

Voluspa 12-Day Advent Calendar Candle enthusiasts, you’ve found your calendar. For twelve days you’ll ignite your senses with fragrant surprises when you open up VOLUSPA’s signature candles, including Forbidden Fig and Baltic Amber. Whether your senses gravitate toward earthy, woodsy, spicy, or unique, these luxe aromatic candles are waiting to burn bright in your home and ignite the magic of the season. Buy At Revolve $ 165 Free Shipping

Compartés Chocolate Advent Calendar A chocolate a day to ring in the holidays? Sign us up! No chocolatier delivers more adventurous, gourmet options than Compartés, whose signature bars include Willy Wonka-like flavors, such as donuts and coffee and frosted animal crackers. But, it’s their fairytale-inspired advent calendars that has us most enthused. Buy At Neiman Marcus $ 110 Free Shipping

Papier 24 Doors of Desk Delights Advent Calendar Papier’s Advent calendar is for those who cherish the art of putting pen to paper. For 24 days, you’ll be treated to stationery delights and accessories, including a notebook, bookmark, pens, stickers, thank you notes, and much more. You’ll unwrap new and sensible surprises that inspire writing, correspondence, and creativity. Buy At Papier $ 175

Bonne Maman 2024 Limited Edition Advent Calendar Spread more than just joy this holiday season with Bonne Maman’s fan-favorite Advent calendar. Stocked with 24 mini jars of spreads, including unexpected flavors like caramel with coffee and apricot with orange blossom, your morning breakfasts and carby treats just got a lot more flavorful and festive. The beautifully illustrated calendar is almost too pretty to pop open, but those tasty toppings are too scrumptious to resist. Buy At Amazon Music

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Treasure Chest Advent Calendar Beauty advent calendars are undoubtedly one of the most popular holiday treats, flying off shelves and selling out quickly. And if there’s one we can’t wait to get our hands on this season, it’s Charlotte Tilbury’s 12-day Advent calendar. Filled with bestselling, beauty-enhancing pieces from the celeb-loved brand, including the luminous Beauty Light Wand and Glow Toner, you’ll get a real bang for your buck at a kit valued at around $300. Buy At Nordstrom $ 220

OPI ‘Wicked’ Holiday Advent Calendar Cast a spell this holiday season with OPI’s ‘Wicked’ advent calendar nail kit. Perfect for fans of the iconic musical and the forthcoming, highly anticipated movie, this mini nail polish collection is filled with twelve mesmerizing, Oz-inspired shades, from pristine pinks to shimmery emeralds, that’ll leave you spellbound and perfectly polished. Buy At OPI $ 50