Savvy online shoppers are ordering holiday gifts early this year, due to expected shipping delays. Not wanting to miss out, we’ve been busy scouting top picks for this year’s best advent calendars. There’s such a fun variety–from whiskey to scented candles, perfect options for every recipient on your list. They’re all limited edition and sure to go quickly, so grab your faves before they sell out. Who doesn’t delight in opening a dozen or more petite gifts throughout the season?

Once, in Belgium, I ruined American chocolate for myself by trying Neuhaus. Thankfully, it’s become available stateside, and you can score a delectable Neuhaus advent calendar at Nordstrom. Recipients are always overjoyed when gifted this brand, and the calendar has a mix of 25 pieces of milk, and dark and white chocolates. Expect flavors like Madagascar vanilla, hazelnut, and dark caramel, in ganache and artisan nougatine.

Neuhaus 25-Piece Pop-Up Chocolate Advent Calendar Buy at Nordstrom $ 79 Free Shipping

If you prefer sugar-fix gifts with more variety than chocolate alone, the Sugarfina advent calendar has you covered. An adorable mix of fun shapes and flavors, this box includes Dark Chocolate Sea Salt caramels, Lemon Shortbread cookies, peach and strawberry gummies, and many more sweet delights.

Sugarfina 24 Tastes of Christmas Advent Calendar Buy at Sugarfina $ 60

Even the biggest food snob will acquiesce to loving the Williams Sonoma advent calendar. Chock full of gourmet candies, condiments, spices and seasonings (like the famed Nielsen-Massey Vanilla Extract), the variety is plentiful enough to satisfy all tastes. It also includes the cutest little food-inspired ornaments to bring additional festivity to snacking and cooking.

Williams Sonoma Chuck's Luxury Advent Calendar Buy at Williams Sonoma $ 300

For the wine mom (ahem, hard grape-juice connoisseur), the Most Wonderful Wine Advent Calendar 2022 will allow recipients the pleasure of a daily glass from around the world in this curated kit. There’s a delightful mix of red and white, in a festive packaging. This one is tough to wait for December to open.

Total Wine Most Wonderful Wine Advent Calendar 2022 Buy at Total Wine $ 80

If you prefer your beverages a little stiffer (as I do), don’t miss the Whiskey Exchange’s Spirits Advent Calendar. There are 24 whiskies, fine spirits from around the world, and a special 25th bottle for Christmas Day. It's a diverse mini-bar collection of whisky, rum, gin and more, specially curated in the UK. Expect fun, sophisticated selections, but make sure they ship to your US state.

The Whisky Exchange Spirits Advent Calendar Buy at The Whiskey Exchange $ 200

For the candle lover, or to add ambiance to any holiday season, the VOLUSPA 12-Day Advent Calendar offers 12 of their top-selling candles in fragrances such as Forbidden Fig, Panjore Lychee, and Baltic Amber. Reviews mention that the scents are wonderful, but also the beautifully detailed glass votives can be repurposed for myriad uses.

VOLUSPA 12 Day Advent Calendar Buy at Sephora $ 75

My favorite bath line, SABON, offers two different advent options in 24 or 31-day versions. Both are stuffed to the brim with mini body scrubs, soaps, lotions, room sprays, and more, in various scents like Rose and Peony. Also included are SABON's coveted Dead Sea Mud Mask and facial polishers. SABON’s packaging is gorgeous, but there’s a practical aspect to the gift for enjoying everyday rituals.

SABON Classic 24-Day Advent Calendar Buy at SABON $ 99 Free Shipping

For the most glam giftee on your list, beauty icon Charlotte Tilbury’s Diamond Chest of Beauty Stars is a 12-day calendar loaded with the brand’s best-selling cosmetics and skincare. Find universally-flattering colors like brown, nude peach, and gold for eyes, lips, and cheeks, paired with serum, setting spray, and more. This whole look-in-a-box includes the cult-favorite Pillow Talk Push-Up Lashes mascara.

Charlotte Tilbury Diamond Chest of Beauty Stars Buy at Charlotte Tilbury $ 200 Free Shipping

British brand, ASOS, is offering a Face + Body 25 Day Advent Calendar that includes 29 products, a branded tote and makeup bag. Featuring skincare, makeup, haircare, body care and accessories, this calendar has a great mix-up of offerings. It includes both legacy and newer brands, like Benefit, Mario Badescu, Murad, Revolution and PYT.

ASOS Face + Body 25 Day Advent Calendar Buy at ASOS $ 99 Free Shipping

