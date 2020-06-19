It’s a Great Time to Get an AC Unit, Before They Sell Out

I have fond memories of helping my dad bring down the AC units from our attic and taping any holes closed to keep the hot air from coming inside. A window unit has always been something I enjoy the sound and feel of, but it’s even more important now. We’re all spending more time inside our homes, which means we are doing everything in our power to be as comfortable as possible. That means investing in the right loungewear, finding a relaxing hobby, and most of all, staying cool. Here are a handful of air conditioning options to help keep your home comfortable all summer. But if you’re thinking of getting one, you should go for it sooner rather than later because I’m sure they’ll start to sell out as the temperature rises.

FOR A CLASSIC AIR CONDITIONER

Frigidaire 5,000 BTU 115V Mini-Compact Air Conditioner No bells and whistles here, just a 5,000 BTU mini-compact air conditioner to keep your bedroom at the optimal temperature. It’ll quickly cool the room and is low on noise so you can sleep soundly without worrying about the condenser waking you up. Buy on Amazon $ 172 Free Shipping

FOR AN EASY INSTALLATION

Midea U Inverter Window Air Conditioner Just looking at this unit you can tell just how easy it is to install Instead of hassling a top-heavy unit, this easily balances on the window sill with its included support stand. The groove between the unit and the condenser fits most sized windows and will keep it sturdy all season. Plus, the unique shape allows you to open the window for cooler days. Buy on Amazon $ 339 Free Shipping

FOR PORTABILITY

SereneLife 8,000 BTU Portable 3-in-1 Air Conditioner Not all of us have windows in the rooms that need AC the most, so a portable air conditioner is the best way to go. This unit is lightweight and easy to move thanks to the wheels. It has three modes with a built-in dehumidifier, so it’s perfect for basements or garages. Buy on Amazon $ 390 Free Shipping

FOR DESKTOP COOLING

KUUOTE Personal Space Air Cooler We’re all working at makeshift desks these days. Mimic the feeling of a too-cold office with a desktop AC unit. This portable fan doubles as an AC by adding ice and water to the tank it sits on. Buy on Amazon $ 60 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY

Rollibot ROLLICOOL WiFi Portable Air Conditioner If you want a unit that’s as tech savvy as you are, the Rollicool is where it’s at. It has Wi-Fi enabled voice activation, works with the Rollibot app, and also has Alexa capabilities. This is a unit you’ll want to show off to your friends. Buy on Amazon $ 320 Free Shipping

