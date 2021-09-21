The Best Air Purifiers to Help You Breathe Easy

There are so many reasons to consider buying an air purifier under normal circumstances, like the desire to breathe in clean, fresh H2O. But it’s especially crucial right now with all the viruses and allergens that are circulating and wildfires raging across the country.

Having COVID-19, cold and flu viruses, and fall allergens lurking around can make you especially conscious of your air quality. Enter an air purifier. A quality device can help suck pathogens out of the air you breathe and leave crisp, purified oxygen in its wake. And, if you have pets, an air purifier can also pull dander out of your air, ultimately helping you to breathe easier.

Ready to give your indoor air an overhaul? These air purifiers can help you get there.

Levoit Core 300 Air Purifier This air filter is an Amazon bestseller, and it has plenty of cool features to back that distinction up. For starters, it has a HEPA filter to capture 99.97% of airborne particles down to 0.3 microns in size— so dust, smoke, pollen, and odor are all sucked out. The Core 300 refreshes your air up to five times per hour in rooms up to 219 square feet—perfect for your home office or a small bedroom. Like to run your filter at night? The Core 300 has a specialized Sleep Mode to reduce noise to near-silent levels while you catch some shut-eye. Shop at Amazon $

Medify MA-40 Air Purifier The Medify MA-40 is not messing around when it comes to clean air coverage. This purifier will clean spaces up to 1,600 square feet in one hour and 840 square feet in 30 minutes, making it great for your living room, kitchen, or pretty much any room in your home. The purifier’s HEPA H13 filter removes 99.9% of particles down to 0.1 microns in size, leaving you with really, really clean air. Choose between three fan speeds and, when it’s bedtime, just dim the unit’s panel lights by enabling its sleep mode. Shop at Amazon $

Molecule Air Mini You don’t always need an air purifier that can filter out an entire airplane hangar—sometimes something smaller will do the trick just fine. Molecule’s Air Mini uses Photo Electrochemical Oxidation (PECO) nanotechnology to tackle viruses, allergens, bacteria, and mold that are lurking in your air. It’s made for rooms up to 250 square feet, making it great for your bedroom or home office. Flip between five different fan speeds to find the purification that’s right for you. A cool feature: It has a comfy and stylish wool felt handle, so you can tote it to any room in your house. Shop at Amazon $

IQAir Atem Personal Desk Air Purifier Make every day “take your air purifier to work day” with this personal air purifier from IQAir. This purifier features a HyperHEPA filter that traps particles as small as 0.003 microns, i.e. really small stuff. While the Atem air purifier can clean rooms up to 150 square feet, it also has a specialized PureJet diffuser to send just-filtered air directly into your breathing zone. Just plop it on your desk and let it go to work. Shop at Amazon $

Bissell Air 320 Max Air Purifier Getting up to tinker with your air purifier can be annoying when you’re comfortably ensconced on your couch. Well, the Bissell Air 320 Max lets you adjust things without ever getting up. This filter is Wifi connected, so you can check your indoor air quality and control all the action from a handy app on your phone. The purifier has a honeycomb-structured filter to pull gunk out of your air and an automated circulation system to continuously do air quality readings and adjust your fan speed in real-time. Shop at Amazon $

Coway Airmega 400 Smart Air Purifier Got lots and lots of space that needs cleaning? The Coway Airmega 400 can filter air in up to 1,560 square feet, cleaning the space at least twice an hour. This purifier’s HEPA filter captures up to 99.99% of particles 0.01 microns and takes out more than 99% of volatile organic compounds. It even has a pollution sensor to let you know the status of your indoor air quality in real-time. Flip between five fan modes—smart, sleep, low, medium, and high—to find the speed that’s right for you. Shop at Amazon $

Honeywell Compact Air Genius 4 Clean your air on a schedule with the Compact Air Genius 4. Just set the timer for two, four, or eight hours and let it go to work while you go about your life. This purifier works on rooms up to 300 square feet and delivers four different levels of cleaning power to tackle particles as small as 0.3 microns. Ready to give your filter some TLC? Just pop out the ifD particle filter and foam pre-filter, wash it, and stick it back in. Shop at Target $

Blueair Blue Pure 411 Air Purifier This Blueair purifier goes to work fast, completely filtering air in an up to 190 square feet room every 12.5 minutes. An intuitive auto mode automatically adjusts the purifier to what’s happening around it, to filter more or less air, depending on the current needs. It’s also nice and quiet, especially on its lowest speed. Concerned about increasing utility bills? Don’t be—this filter is Energy Star-rated to consume less energy than an LED light bulb. Shop at Amazon $

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more tech deals from Best Buy and Newegg. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.