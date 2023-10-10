Score Up to 50% Off Premium Skincare From NuFace, SkinMedica, & More for Prime Big Deal Days

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Amazon has officially kicked off its fall Prime Day sequel, and the deals are equally as impressive as the e-tailer’s summer sale. The Prime Big Deal Days sale event runs through October 11, with thousands of Black Friday-level markdowns—including plenty of beauty deals on luxe and premium brands that rarely get discounted.

Many of the featured beauty brands on sale (NuFace, Oribe, Murad, SkinMedica, and many others) right now rarely get marked down—even during Black Friday sales—so this is the perfect opportunity to stock up on some of your pricier holy grail products or treat yourself to a new splurge without the dreaded buyer’s remorse from paying full price. Scroll through below to check out a few of the discounted skincare items our editors are adding to their carts at this Prime Big Deal Days event.

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Big Deal Days sales. Shop Here >

SkinMedica TNS Advanced+ Serum Down From $295 If I had to choose just one skincare product to use for the rest of my life, it would be SkinMedica’s second-to-none TNS Advanced+ Serum. This clinically-backed serum is powered by next-generation growth factors to effectively target sagging skin, fine lines, and tone without causing dryness, redness, or irritation—I could wax poetic about its laundry list of benefits all day long. It is very pricey and rarely gets marked down, so now’s the time to find out what all the hype is about for yourself. Buy At Amazon $ 236 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum Down from $68 I have been a loyal fan of Grande Cosmetics brow and lash-enhancing serums since I first tried them a few years ago. This lash serum works—and fast—without causing me irritation. Buy At Amazon $ 47 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Drybar Single Shot Round Brush Blow Dryer Down from $155 This round brush-blow dryer hybrid is a game-changer for those looking to re-create in-salon blowouts from home. There are cheaper alternatives on the market, but the Drybar Blowout Brush is the best—it is from Drybar, after all! This brush dries and volumizes damp locks faster, and I don’t notice the damage or split ends when using this brush as I do with comparable, less-expensive models. It’s worth the investment—especially when it’s 60 percent off! Buy At Amazon $ 78 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Murad Retinal ReSculpt Overnight Treatment Down From $105 This vitamin-A anti-aging serum is the closest thing to a facelift in a bottle. Yes, it’s expensive, but it’s worth every penny—especially when it’s on sale. It’s a great alternative to prescription strength retinoids (i.e., Retin-A and Tretinoin), but is more gentle. Buy At Amazon $ 74 Free Shipping | Free Returns

NuFACE Trinity Starter Kit - Facial Toning Device Down from $340 NuFace is offering 30 percent off a selection of their coveted facial toning devices, including the original starter kit and the mini starter kit (was $210, now $144). If you’ve been waiting for the right time to invest in this facial slimming tool, now’s your opportunity. Buy At Amazon $ 245 Free Shipping | Free Returns

PAYOT Pate Grise L'Originale Blemish Spot Treatment Down from $21 Payot has to be one of my favorite French beauty brands, and this blemish-erasing formula is one of its best-sellers. In fact, according to Payot, a bottle of this formula is sold every five minutes around the world. It’s rare to find such stellar deals on premium French skincare formulas, so I suggest stocking up on multiples while they’re marked down. Buy At Amazon $ 19 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Purlisse Perfect Glow BB Cream SPF 30 Down from $36 I haven’t used this glow-boosting (but super non-greasy) BB Cream in a few years, but now that it’s 20 percent off, I cannot wait to get it in my lineup again. I wore this SPF-infused and surprisingly medium-to-full-coverage beauty cream exclusively for almost a year and haven’t used another one since. Buy At Amazon $ 28 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Lavanilla Clean Pure Vanilla Perfume Down from $48 I’ve been wearing this warm, sexy, but not-too-sweet vanilla fragrance on and off for years, and I always make sure to restock it when it goes on sale. Right now, you can take 20 percent off all the brand’s cult-favorite natural fragrances and candles. Buy At Amazon $ 38 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Sephora, CVS, and more.