Amazon has officially kicked off its annual Prime Day event, and the deals are some of the best we’ve seen all year long. Amazon Prime Day runs from Tuesday, July 8, through Friday, July 11 (the longest Prime Day ever!), with thousands of Black Friday-level markdowns—including plenty of beauty deals on masstige, drugstore, and premium brands.

Many of the featured beauty brands on sale (NuFace, iS Clinical, Too Faced, Estee Lauder, and many others) right now rarely get marked down, so this is the perfect opportunity to stock up on some of your pricier holy grail products or treat yourself to a new splurge without the dreaded buyer’s remorse from paying full price. Scroll through below to check out a few discounted beauty items our editors are adding to their carts during this extended Amazon Prime Day event.

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Face Serum There’s a reason why this legendary anti-aging serum has been a cult-favorite for decades—it actually works—and does so without destroying your skin barrier. I rarely see this tried-and-true formula marked down, but right now, you can score a bottle for under $60. See At Amazon Free Shipping

Too Faced Cloud Crush Blush Down From $31 A powder blush that blurs fine lines, textures, and pores without compromising color payoff and staying power? Yes, such a thing does exist. Too Faced Cloud Crush Blush is the perfect cheek formula for those who love the effect of a cream blush but prefer a more velvet finish that lasts all day long. See At Amazon Free Shipping

iS Clinical Active Serum This multipurpose facial serum is an aesthetician favorite thanks to its ability to address acne, discoloration, fine lines, and virtually any skin concern one may have. The “results-oriented” serum is powered by a potent cocktail of, you guessed it, active ingredients, including vitamin A, salicylic acid, and aloe, to counteract irritation. This clinical brand doesn’t go on sale often, so stock up while it’s 20 percent off. See At Amazon Free Shipping

Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum Down from $36 I have been a loyal fan of Grande Cosmetics' brow and lash-enhancing serums since I first tried them a few years ago. This lash serum works—and fast—without causing me irritation. See At Amazon Free Returns | Free Shipping

Paula's Choice SKIN Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant Down From $35 I was introduced to Paula’s Choice by a dermatologist who recommended this BHA Exfoliant for my congested pores and budding crow’s feet almost five years ago now, and it’s still a staple I use nearly every single day. While the dark spot-earing elixir is reasonably priced in my book, I’ll be stockpiling while it’s 20 percent off. See At Amazon

Kerastase Premiere Anti-Breakage Mask Down From $68 Whether from bleach abuse or years of heat tool use, if your hair could use a little extra TLC, this spendy mask is where it’s at. Yes, it’s a splurge, but right now, you can grab a jar of this miracle cream for 20 percent off. See At Amazon Free Shipping

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask Down From $24 There’s a reason this Korean beauty lip mask is one of Amazon’s bestsellers (and a viral TikTok product). Not only is it rich and hydrating without being sticky or oily, but it also doubles as a primer for lip products. Of course, you can use this before bed or as a lip balm during the day for ultra-soft lips. See At Amazon Free Returns | Free Shipping

Murad Retinal ReSculpt Overnight Treatment Down From $104 This vitamin-A anti-aging serum is the closest thing to a facelift in a bottle. Yes, it’s expensive, but it’s worth every penny—especially when it’s on sale. It’s a great alternative to prescription-strength retinoids (e.g., Retin-A and Tretinoin), but it is more gentle. See At Amazon Free Returns | Free Shipping

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray Down From $52 If I could only use one hair styling product for the rest of my life, it would undoubtedly be Oribe’s iconic Dry Texturizing Spray. It smells incredible, isn’t sticky, makes your locks look effortlessly sexy, and absorbs extra oil without overdrying or leaving behind a dusty residue. It never gets discounted, so take advantage of this limited-time deal. See At Amazon Free Shipping

Le Prunier Plum Beauty Oil Superfood Antioxidant Booster Down From $72 This multitasking facial oil is one of the best-smelling skincare products I’ve ever smelled, but that’s not why I always keep it stocked. The beautiful facial oil not only gives you a major glow while locking in moisture, but it also delivers a surge of antioxidants into the skin for reduced fine lines, texture, and discoloration. See At Amazon Free Shipping

BeautyStat Universal C Skin Refiner Broad Spectrum SPF50 Down From $125 Founded by renowned cosmetic chemist Ron Robinson, BeautyStat’s clinically backed and scientifically formulated skincare products never disappoint. I’m super picky about vitamin C serums because they tend to make my skin freak out, but this formula is magic in a bottle. Not only does it firm, brighten, and smooth, but it also helps prevent and correct free radical damage without causing redness, overdrying, or peeling. Grab a bottle for yourself while it’s on sale. See At Amazon Free Returns | Free Shipping

Fekkai Blonde Rx Anti-Brass Repair Mask Down From $48 If you’re a bottle blonde like me, you know that while purple shampoos can be a major help with keeping brass at bay, they’re also incredibly drying. Bleach (or any lightener) already tends to dry your strands, leading to breakage and split ends, which is why I love Fekkai’s Blonde Rx Anti-Brass Repair Mask. Not only does the hydrating mask repair damage and fortify weakened ends, but it also subtly tones your hair, helping to eliminate unwanted warmth. If you’re a blonde, do yourself a favor and treat yourself to this game-changing mask while it’s on sale. See At Amazon Free Returns | Free Shipping

Dickinson's Original Witch Hazel Pore Perfecting Facial Cleanser Down From $10 I’ve used Dickinson’s Original Witch Hazel toners since I was a pre-teen to keep my oily-combo skin in check. Now that I’m in my thirties, though, I need something a bit more gentle, and the brand’s new Original Witch Hazel Pore Perfecting Facial Cleanser delivers the benefits of an astringent without overdrying. See At Amazon Free Shipping

NuFACE Trinity Starter Kit Microcurrent Facial Toning Device Down from $340 NuFace is offering 30 percent off a selection of their coveted facial toning devices, including the original starter kit and the mini starter kit. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to invest in this facial slimming tool, now’s your opportunity. See At Amazon Free Returns | Free Shipping

Lavanila Clean Pure Vanilla Perfume Down from $48 I’ve been wearing this warm, sexy, but not-too-sweet vanilla fragrance on and off for years, and I always make sure to restock it when it goes on sale. Right now, you can take 20 percent off all the brand’s cult-favorite natural fragrances and candles. See At Amazon Free Returns | Free Shipping