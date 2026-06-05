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Grab your wallets: Amazon’s annual Prime Day event is just around the corner—and this year, it’s starting earlier than ever before. Usually Amazon’s summer Prime Day takes place in July, but in 2026, the e-tailer is kicking things off early. Amazon recently confirmed that the highly anticipated deal event will take place from June 23 to June 26, giving shoppers three days to score deals across all its virtual aisles.

While the deals have not been confirmed, Amazon Prime members can expect to see thousands of major deals across over 35 product categories, from spendy electronics and appliances to luxury beauty and fitness gear. In previous years, there were huge discounts on top brands like LG, Dyson, NuFace, Levi’s, Samsung, Peloton, Bissell, and so much more.

You do need to be an Amazon Prime member to access the deals (and all the perks like free expedited shipping), but Amazon offers a free 30-day trial, which will allow non-Prime members to scoop up the deals without committing to an annual or monthly membership (only $14.99 per month or $139 annually).

While the official launch doesn’t happen for another couple of weeks, Amazon is already rolling out exclusive early deals (and the chance to win free groceries for the year) available now. Scroll through below to check out some of our favorites.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner Down From $100 This compact upholstery is a must-have for parents and pet owners. Despite its pint-sized profile, this thing is as powerful as many of its full-sized counterparts. Shop At Amazon $ 86

Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant Down From $37 This salicylic acid-infused (BHA) liquid exfoliant combats congested pores, erases sun damage and hyperpigmentation, and softens the appearance of fine lines. There’s a reason it's been dubbed a facial in a bottle. Shop At Amazon $ 25

ApexNexus 3-in-1 Portable Treadmill With Incline Down From $190 If you’re looking for a solid, space-saving walking pad with an incline, this foldable treadmill is a solid choice. Shop At Amazon $ 170

Mueller Vegetable Chopper Mandoline Slicer Down From $35 This bestselling vegetable chopper makes meal prep a breeze. The multifunctional kitchen sidekick combines multiple tools in one compact gadget. Shop At Amazon $ 21

Samsung The Movingstyle Essential Smart Monitor With Adjustable Rolling Stand Down From $700 This top-rated rolling TV stand is a game-changer for movie nights, sports, and even the office. Shop At Amazon $ 550

Morfone Red Light Therapy for Body Face If you’ve been looking to add red light therapy to your home wellness lineup, now’s the time to make the investment. This face and body light is a whopping 43 percent off. Shop At Amazon $ 68