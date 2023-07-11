These Prime Day Tech Deals Rival Black Friday Discounts

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

After weeks of anticipation, Prime Day 2023 is finally here. As expected, a large chunk of those Black Friday-evel deals are on tech gear. TVs, phones, smartwatch accessories, speakers, and so much more are all categories brimming with some major scores to shop ahead of the shopping event.

So, if you’ve been in the market for some new tech and electronics but have been waiting for a major sale, now’s the perfect time to add your wish list to your cart. Scroll through below to check out the best Prime Day tech deals of 2023 that are actually worth shopping for.

iFox Portable Bluetooth Shower Speaker Down from $50 This speaker has a list price of $50, but usually sells on Amazon for $27.99. This is pretty good for a water-resistant speaker to be used in the shower or poolside, but we think the $19.90 you’ll pay for it during the Prime Day blitz is even better. At full charge, it cranks out the tunes (or podcasts) for nearly 10 hours, and it will seamlessly synch with your tablet or phone, even allowing you to take calls via the latter. It’s your call if you do so from the shower. Buy At Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Cubit CT2S Series 3 Smart Watch You don’t have to pay an arm and a leg for a reliable smartwatch these days. In fact, when you shop during Prime Day(s), you don’t even have to pay the normal $64.95 price of the CT2S Series 3 Smart Watch from Cubit: it’s yours for $49.98. And that temporarily less-than-50-dollar watch will allow you to monitor your heart rate, step count, blood oxygen levels, and will measure your sleep health, and it also lets you control calls, read texts or social media notifications, control your music, and more. Buy At Amazon $ 50 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Apple 2023 MacBook Air Down from $1300 Apple products are widely beloved, but they are also pretty damn expensive. Expensive enough to where the one hundred bucks you get off an Apple MacBook Air computer during Prime Day still means a laptop that costs well over a grand, but hey, $100 is $100. If you’re in the market for a new computer anyway, then this is the time to buy one. And no waiting in line at the Apple Store, either. Buy At Amazon $ 1200 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV It’s kind of wild how affordable smart flatscreen TVs have become these days; it’s totally wild that you can get a 43-inch smart high-definition TV for less than $260 during Prime Day. This UHD (that’s “ultra-high definition,” as in see the pores on the actors’ faces clarity) TV works with all your favorite streamlining platforms, like Prime (obviously), Disney+, Netflix, and more. Buy At Amazon $ 230 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones Down from $350 Audiophiles of the world, rejoice! The Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear headphones are one of the most impressive sets on the market to date. With their insane noise cancellation (active and passive), extra-long battery life, thumping bass, and clear phone calls, it’s no wonder these headphones are so coveted. And when you score a Prime Day deal, they are more than half off the MSRP, yours for just $169. Sounds good, right? Buy At Amazon $ 200 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Eufy Security, S220 Video Doorbell Down from $200 Enhance your home’s security (and peace of mind) with this battery-powered, installation-free smart doorbell from Eufy. It’s yours for 35 percent off the regular price during Prime Day. This video doorbell system can be integrated with Amazon’s Alexa, and it requires no monthly subscription. Once you purchase the doorbell, you get all its features and functions; no additional payments needed. Buy At Amazon $ 130 Free Shipping | Free Returns

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC Digital Microscope for Kids Down from $100 If you’re looking for a great STEM toy for the kids—one you’ll surely want to get your hands on, too—to fight summer brain drain, this functional microscope from Nat Geo is a great pick. And that’s especially true when it’s 20 percent off during Prime Day savings. Portable and ready to go anywhere from the basement to the backyard to the park or the campsite, this digital microscope will unlock worlds hidden just out of view. Buy At Amazon $ 80 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Wyze WiFi Smart Bulb Down from $15 Did you know that there are people who devote their entire careers to lighting for the movies or the theater? Those jobs exist because lighting matters. With this smart lightbulb, you can control the light in your space in countless ways, setting the mood to calm, cozy, party, wake, sleep, and so much more. And when you shop for a Wyze smart bulb during Prime Day, it will cost you all of $10.48 Buy At Amazon $ 12 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Shark Robot Self-Empty Robot Vacuum with IQ Navigation Down from $600 This smart vacuum from Shark is usually $600, but during Prime Day, it’s marked down to just $299. We’ll save you the math and say that’s 50 percent savings. Speaking of sweeping up, is an activity you’ll do a lot less of once this smart robotic vacuum has mapped out your place, because it can cruise around cleaning up and emptying its own bagless collection reservoir for a good 45 days before the average user will need to dump out its base’s storage bin. Buy At Amazon $ 285 Free Shipping | Free Returns

