Amazon’s Best Deals of the Year Are Still Going Strong: Smart TVs, Kindles, Echos and More
THE PRICE IS RIGHT
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Oh, Amazon, you make it too easy to get all the deals. In the virtual marketplace where practically anything can be purchased, the temptation to shop is too much to resist. Some of these items may not arrive by Christmas, but those that won’t will undoubtedly reach you before New Year’s Day brunch. Whether looking for a fancy Nespresso espresso maker or top-rated headphones, Amazon has the best prices right now (we know we keep saying that–but Amazon keeps dropping!)
- Best entertainment pick: Smart TVs are on up to 35% off, like this 32” Toshiba for just $129.
- Amazon’s smart-home hub Echos are marked down 40-60%. Echo Show devices are up to a whopping 60% off.
- Blink home security video cameras are up to 50% off.
- Amazon Halo, the brands fitness watches, are as little as $35, so you can start working off those holiday meals early.
- Every type of beloved Kindle to read The Daily Beast with are up to 35% off full price.
Amazon's Very Merry Sale
Free Shipping | Free Returns
