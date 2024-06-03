Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As we navigate the ever-evolving landscape of ‘anti-aging’ skincare products, searching for the right active serum to suit your specific skin goals can be challenging. Whether your aim is to soften fine lines and crow’s feet, remove UV-induced hyperpigmentation, or smooth out texture and the appearance of enlarged pores, there’s a targeted formula for everything nowadays. Of course, not all anti-aging serums are created equal.

To help you narrow down the best one for you (and your skin type), we’ve rounded up some of our favorite skin-rejuvenating serums to help correct and prevent multiple signs of aging on the skin. From potent retinoid-forward serums to damage-erasing (and preventing) vitamin C formulas, these serums will help you achieve a radiant, youthful complexion.

Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Serum This retinol-packed serum helps to visibly minimize lines and wrinkles in the skin, in addition to boosting firmness and radiance. What makes this retinol serum unique is its fast-acting Retinol Tri-Active technology, which is a time-released retinol and vitamin A booster that helps minimize any potential irritation that retinol can sometimes cause. Buy At Murad $ 92 Free Shipping | Free Returns

MARA Sea Vitamin C Serum MARA products win beauty awards, and for good reason. This anti-aging serum is infused with high levels of vitamin C at an ideal pH for maximizing results and minimizing irritation. The gentle serum works to reverse sun damage, lifting dark spots and improving firmness with continuous use. Buy At Bluemercury $ 96 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Power Facial Serum Don’t sleep on drugstore antiaging serums—you don’t always have to shell out $100+ to get a high-quality serum. This Neutrogena serum (not recommended for retinol newbies) contains the brand’s highest concentration of 0.5 percent pure retinol, combined with nourishing emollients that work to target signs of aging like fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots. Buy At Ulta $ 45 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At Amazon $ 45 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Sunday Riley Brightening 15% Vitamin C Serum Sunday Riley’s bestselling vitamin C serum combats multiple signs of aging and is gentle enough for most skin types. The serum is lightweight and formulated with a high dose of vitamin C (15 percent) that works to diminish fine lines, dullness, texture, and sagging. Buy At Ulta $ 85 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Elizabeth Arden Retinol Ceramide Capsules Night Serum We love a travel-friendly skincare product that also keeps the product potent longer. This retinol serum comes in capsule form to ensure peak efficacy and precise dosing, so you’re never wasting product. The serum is supercharged with firming ceramides and line-softening retinol to address multiple signs of premature aging. Buy At Ulta $ 54 Free Shipping | Free Returns

DIME TBT Serum This exfoliating serum works overnight to rejuvenate skin by sloughing away dead skin and impurities without over-drying. The youth-boosting formula is infused with mandelic acid and niacinamide, which helps accelerate cell turnover without irritation. This is a great serum for those who can’t tolerate retinoids or simply want a gentler formula that actually works. Buy At Ulta $ 38 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Kate Somerville Retinol Vita C Power Firming Treatment This potent retinol and vitamin C combo serum targets dullness, fine lines, deep wrinkles, and sagging skin while neutralizing free radical damage and supporting the skin barrier. Unlike many vitamin C serums, this formula is designed to be used at night, so you can harness the benefits of both antioxidants and retinol while you sleep. Buy At Kate Somerville $ 110 Free Shipping | Free Returns

MAKE Lactonic Lactic Acid & Vitamin C Serum A multi-benefit milky serum, this lactic acid and vitamin C serum works to brighten, hydrate, plump, and gently exfoliate the skin while also targeting fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots. The affordable glow-boosting serum also contains niacinamide and upcycled white pine that combat uneven tone and texture. Buy At MAKE $ 34

REN Glow And Protect Serum This clean, superfruit-packed vitamin C serum is rich in antioxidants, helping to reduce the signs of photoaging: fine lines, enlarged pores, dullness, and hyperpigmentation. REN specifically formulated this serum to limit irritation, using a combination of three types of vitamin C, along with glycogen and hyaluronic acid, making it a good option for those with sensitive skin. Buy At SpaceNK $ 58 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At Amazon $ 68 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Live Tinted Superbright 15% Vitamin C Facial Serum Stick Vitamin C serum in a stick? Yes, please. This balm-to-serum formula is powered with non-irritating 15 percent vitamin C and works to brighten the skin, combat texture, and lift hyperpigmentation. Buy At Amazon $ 38 Free Shipping | Free Returns

