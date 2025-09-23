Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As we navigate the ever-evolving landscape of ‘anti-aging’ skincare products, searching for the right active serum to suit your specific skin goals can be challenging. Whether your aim is to soften fine lines and crow’s feet, remove UV-induced hyperpigmentation, or smooth out texture and the appearance of enlarged pores, there’s a targeted formula for everything nowadays. Of course, not all anti-aging serums are created equal.

To help you narrow down the best one for you (and your skin type), we’ve rounded up some of our favorite skin-rejuvenating serums to help correct and prevent multiple signs of aging on the skin. From potent retinoid-forward serums to damage-erasing (and preventing) vitamin C formulas, these serums will help you achieve a radiant, youthful complexion.

Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Serum This retinol-packed serum helps to visibly minimize lines and wrinkles in the skin, in addition to boosting firmness and radiance. What makes this retinol serum unique is its fast-acting Retinol Tri-Active technology, which is a time-released retinol and vitamin A booster that helps minimize any potential irritation that retinol can sometimes cause. See At Murad $ 92 Free Returns | Free Shipping

MARA Sea Vitamin C Serum Mara products win beauty awards, and for good reason. This anti-aging serum is infused with high levels of vitamin C at an ideal pH for maximizing results and minimizing irritation. The gentle serum works to reverse sun damage, lifting dark spots and improving firmness with continuous use. See At MARA Beauty $ 96 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Power Facial Serum Don’t sleep on drugstore antiaging serums—you don’t always have to shell out $100+ to get a high-quality serum. This Neutrogena serum (not recommended for retinol newbies) contains the brand’s highest concentration of 0.5 percent pure retinol, combined with nourishing emollients that work to target signs of aging like fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots. See At Ulta $ 45 Free Returns | Free Shipping Buy At Amazon $ 45 Free Returns | Free Shipping

MDSolarSciences Evening Retinol Serum Retinoids (including retinol) may be the gold standard when it comes to clinically-proven anti-aging topicals, but not all formulas are created equal. For those with sensitive and dry skin, using a retinol can be a gamble, leading to irritation, peeling, and redness—even after the standard adjustment period. This gentle, moisturizing formula delivers encapsulated retinol to reduce the side effects without compromising potency. See At MDSolarSciences $ 56

Sunday Riley Brightening 15% Vitamin C Serum Sunday Riley’s bestselling vitamin C serum combats multiple signs of aging and is gentle enough for most skin types. The serum is lightweight and formulated with a high dose of vitamin C (15 percent) that works to diminish fine lines, dullness, texture, and sagging. See At Ulta $ 85 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Elizabeth Arden Retinol Ceramide Capsules Night Serum We love a travel-friendly skincare product that also keeps the product potent longer. This retinol serum comes in capsule form to ensure peak efficacy and precise dosing, so you’re never wasting product. The serum is supercharged with firming ceramides and line-softening retinol to address multiple signs of premature aging. See At Ulta $ 54 Free Returns | Free Shipping

DIME TBT Serum This exfoliating serum works overnight to rejuvenate skin by sloughing away dead skin and impurities without over-drying. The youth-boosting formula is infused with mandelic acid and niacinamide, which help accelerate cell turnover without irritation. This is another great serum for those who can’t tolerate retinoids or simply want a gentler formula that actually works. See At Ulta $ 38 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Kate Somerville Retinol Vita C Power Firming Treatment This potent retinol and vitamin C combo serum targets dullness, fine lines, deep wrinkles, and sagging skin while neutralizing free radical damage and supporting the skin barrier. Unlike many vitamin C serums, this formula is designed to be used at night, so you can harness the benefits of both antioxidants and retinol while you sleep. See At Amazon $ 110 Free Returns | Free Shipping

MAKE Lactonic Lactic Acid & Vitamin C Serum A multi-benefit milky serum, this lactic acid and vitamin C serum works to brighten, hydrate, plump, and gently exfoliate the skin while also targeting fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots. The affordable glow-boosting serum also contains niacinamide and upcycled white pine that combat uneven tone and texture. Buy At MAKE $ 34

Live Tinted Superbright 15% Vitamin C Facial Serum Stick Vitamin C serum in a stick? Yes, please. This balm-to-serum formula is powered with non-irritating 15 percent vitamin C and works to brighten the skin, combat texture, and lift hyperpigmentation. See At Amazon $ 38 Free Returns | Free Shipping

