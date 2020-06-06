Stop Stressing About Your Rug and Get One That’s Easy to Clean

At the end of the day, a rug can really tie the room together. But we all know what happened to Lebowski’s rug at the end of the day. He literally spent an entire movie trying to get it replaced. When a rug is simple, light, and airy, it can make a room feel bigger and cozier, simultaneously; however, they can be difficult to maintain. The good news is, there are plenty of rugs out there that are easy to take care of. To help you pick out the perfect rug, we’ve rounded up some that are pretty easy to maintain.

FOR A WASHABLE RUG

Polar White Shag Rug Just imagine digging your feet into this polar white shag rug. The best part? Ruggable rugs are all machine washable. You can finally own the white rug of your dreams, without constantly worrying that it’ll get ruined. Buy on Ruggable $ 249 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR AN ABSTRACT RUG

Persian Rugs 8 X 10 Modern Rug This abstract rug will soften up any space. It’s not machine washable, but all you need to do to maintain it is vacuum it regularly. Because of the abstract design, no one will know if that spot is a stain or on purpose. Buy on Amazon $ 150 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A BOHEMIAN RUG

Safavieh Madison Bohemian Chic Rug This rug has a chic Bohemian design with a distressed appearance for simple yet sophisticated elegance. It’s made from non-shedding polypropylene fibers that are great for providing comfort along with durability. Buy on Amazon $ 70 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A MOROCCAN RUG

NuLoom Moroccan Rug Not only is the design on this rug fantastic, it also is kid and pet friendly, perfect for high-traffic areas of your home like your dining room, kitchen, and hallways. For mild stains, just use a carpet cleaner, for larger ones that are bound to happen, drop it off at the dry cleaner and you’ll get it back, good as new. Buy on Amazon $ 87 Free Shipping | Free Returns

