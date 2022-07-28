The Best Early Back to School Deals to Shop Right Now

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Given the ruthless heat wave sweeping much of the nation at the moment, it’s hard to believe that summer break will soon be coming to an end. Along with shorter days and longer commute times, the back-to-school season also brings along tons of solid deals on everything from tech and electronics to school supplies or organizational hacks. Whether you’re deal hunting for yourself or a student, scroll through below to check out the best back-to-school coupon codes and deals to score now.

Office Depot: Up to 60% off Best Selling School Supplies.

Targus® Invoke™ Compact Plus Backpack 25% off Buy at Office Depot $ 55

Staples: Shop School Supplies from as low as 50¢.

Get 24 Crayola Crayons for $.50 Buy at Office Depot $ 0.5

VistaPrint: Get Up to 40% off Back to School Essentials with the code SCHOOL40.

Back to School Essentials Shop at VistaPrint $

Target: 15% off School Supplies for Teachers with Target Circle Membership.

Back to School Supplies Shop at Target $

Walmart: Up to 75% off School Supplies Deals.

Up to 75% off School Supplies Deals Shop at Walmart $

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Macy's, Walmart, Nordstrom Rack, and more.