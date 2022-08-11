Give Your Back-to-School Look a Boost With These Sneakers

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

One of the biggest things I miss about being in school is choosing new items to add to my everyday wardrobe before the year begins. There was something so exciting about picking out all the cool stuff I was going to be sporting that year as I relentlessly tried to look cooler than I actually was. The cherry on the top of all back-to-school shopping was, of course, picking out a new pair of shoes. The right pair of sneakers could be the major difference between how I felt on any given day at school and the decision was crippling.

Of course, sneakers aren’t that important, but choosing the right pair of shoes to start off the school year is still an important choice. The right sneakers have a perfect mix of style, durability and of course, comfort. Finding that right balance is actually remarkably hard with so many different brands and designs to choose from. So, instead of spending hours at a mall or browsing online, check out our list of the best back-to-school sneakers to class up your back-to-school uniform for fall.

Cariuma Catiba Pro If you are looking for the right mix of classy and everyday stylish, the Cariuma Catiba Pro is what you want. The shoes come in 12 different color combinations so you can personalize them to your own taste, and the design is clean enough that they could be worn in nicer outfits outside of school as well. Additionally, Cariuma focuses heavily on sustainability and plants two trees for every pair of shoes that you buy. The sneakers are available in both suede and leather depending on what you want. Buy at Cariuma $ 89

Adidas Stan Smith Shoes When it comes to classic designs, there are very few sneakers that have the same long-standing legacy as the Adidas Stan Smith Shoes. The sneakers have a clean and fashionable look that fits right in with nearly any imaginable outfit. Additionally, there are 21 different colors to choose from, so you can get the pair that best suit you. The sneakers are also now made of recycled materials with over 50% of the upper being recycled. This allows you to get the same stylish shoes you want while also improving the sustainability of your current wardrobe. Buy at adidas $ 90

Nike Blazer Mid '77 Vintage If you want a throwback style, the Nike Blazer Mid ‘77 Vintage shoes are the way to go. Designed to replicate the old-school style of the early days of Nike, these sneakers have the wraparound swoosh and a clean high-top style. The sneakers are also equipped with the vintage Nike logo on the tongue and are made of durable leather. The shoes also offer similar support and performance as many of the new Nike sneakers as well, so you should be comfortable in them as well. Buy at Nike $ 105

SUAVS Men's The Zilker Gum For a modern and breathable look, the SUAVS Men's The Zilker Gum shoes are a great choice. The shoes have a grippy gum sole for maximum stability as you walk, however, the highlight of the sneakers is the breathable upper. The shoes are made to be as breathable and cool as possible, so you won’t ever end up with sweaty feet during a hot day out. The shoes are breathable enough that you can wear them without socks and feel comfortable. The moisture-wicking interior will keep you dry and happy all day. Buy at SUAVS $ 76

Allbirds Men's Tree Toppers If sustainability and support are what you want, the Allbirds Men’s Tree Toppers are the right choice for you. Made of renewable materials and designed in a high-top style, the Allbirds shoes have continued to shape what modern footwear looks like. The breathable knit material and the lightweight foam help these shoes feel as comfortable as running shoes while still holding up as a sleek style sneaker. Allbirds also offers these sneakers in seven different colors so you can choose the option that best fits your personal taste. Buy at Allbirds $ 69

New Balance 574 Legacy With support and durability in spades, the New Balance 574 Legacy is what you want if you need a bit more comfort on your feet. Despite the added support, the sneakers still sport a classic look that will fit right in no matter what you are wearing. While you can choose between four different colors, the New Balance sneakers are built for versatility above all else with a clean, old-school design and enough support to last you for a lifetime. Buy at New Balance $ 100

New Balance 574 Legacy With support and durability in spades, the New Balance 574 Legacy is what you want if you need a bit more comfort on your feet. Despite the added support, the sneakers still sport a classic look that will fit right in no matter what you are wearing. While you can choose between four different colors, the New Balance sneakers are built for versatility above all else with a clean, old-school design and enough support to last you for a lifetime. Buy at New Balance $ 100

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Classic In the conversation as the most iconic sneaker ever created, the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Classic will always reign supreme. Offered in 11 colors, you can choose the sneakers to fit your personality. If none of them are what you are looking for, you can actually create your own pair on the Converse website. The sneakers are lightweight and easy to move around in, while still offering solid long-term durability. Additionally, the sneakers come in both regular fit and wide fit so you can wear the pair that fits most comfortably on your foot. Buy at Converse $ 65

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more footwear deals, including adidas coupons, Nordstrom Rack coupons, and DSW coupons,