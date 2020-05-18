If You Can’t Go to Your Favorite Bakery, Get Some Handmade Baked Goods on Etsy 

These days, we’re all looking online for a sense of normalcy. We’re ordering groceries, necessities, clothing, to keep us living our lives like it was before quarantine (the best of our abilities). There’s one aspect that I didn’t think about until I was stuck inside: stopping at my favorite bakery for a pastry. While everyone else is trying to bake bread, I can barely get cookies to work out, so my only option is to look to the gods of the World Wide Web. Some of my local favorites are doing delivery, but they sell out quickly. That’s where Etsy comes in. The Wall Street Journal did a deep dive into why people are looking to the marketplace for their sweet tooth fix. We’re here to round up some stellar standouts in the way of scones (and biscuits and bread and cookies, but I had to keep up the alliteration).

SweetBelleCakes Oreo Cheesecake Cookies Sweet and soft and crunchy and chocolatey, what more could you ask for? These cookies are like a hug in a dessert. Buy on Etsy $ 15

OttosWorldwideImport XL Black and White Cookies The Black and White Cookie is a New York institution and if you can’t get it where you’re at, these extra-large ones are the next best thing. The only problem you’ll run into is deciding which side to start with. Buy on Etsy $ 7

BoardwalkPoundCake Koulourakia These Greek butter cookies are crunchy, butter, and satisfying. According to the baker, they’re Greece’s answer to the biscotti. Just dunk ‘em into some coffee or tea and you’re good to go. Buy on Etsy $ 17

ChickensIntheRoad Biscuits Biscuits are a great option for a morning snack or afternoon pick-me-up. Throw some butter and jam on them and go to town. This seller gives you the option of getting flavored ones, including Cinnamon Raisin, Garlic Thyme, and Dill. Buy on Etsy $ 18

Talkaboutsweet Gourmet Mini Pies These mini pies come in mouthwatering flavors like Caramel Apple, Chocolate Ganaches, and more. They’re the perfect size to eat more than one, thankfully they come by the dozen. Buy on Etsy $ 29