Bakeware Sets Perfect For Everything You Can Put in Your Oven

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When it comes to the kitchen, it is the poor craftsman who blames his tools. However, that does not mean that the tools don’t help a lot. Especially when it comes to baking, having the right baking sheets, racks, pans and molds can help improve basically every aspect of your baked goods. From even heat distribution to nonstick coatings, there are tons of different features that set quality bakeware apart from the rest.

There are several different types of bakeware with unique materials shapes and purposes, so if you are trying to start your new kitchen life off right, you’ll need a bakeware set. Bakeware sets generally cover the biggest or most important items which be used the most. Many come with items that can bake just about anything you might want to make with relative ease while others come loaded with a ton of specific items to cover all the bases. Instead of researching for hours, check out our list of the best bakeware sets you can buy right now.

Caraway Bakeware Set If you want to start your baking life on the right foot, there is no better bakeware set you can buy than the Caraway Bakeware Set. Equipped with 11 different unique pieces, the bakeware set covers just about every single need you could possibly have. The multiple sizes of baking sheets and versatile pan selection give you the options to bake goods of any size, texture or style with ease. Furthermore, Caraway includes two storage containers so you can easily keep all your bakeware in one place without having to spread it out across all of your cabinet space just to get it to fit. Buy at Caraway $ 395

Great Jones Fully Baked When it comes to matching style with functionality, the Great Jones Fully Baked bakeware set is the go-to choice. The bakeware set comes with seven items including two circular baking pans, two bread pans, a rectangular baking dish, a circular pie baking dish and a standard baking sheet. What makes the Fully Baked set so unique is the color scheme and design. With a big splash of blue or green, you can customize your set to match the layout and style of your kitchen. Furthermore, all items in the bakeware set are nonstick and nontoxic so you can use them liberally without needing to grease up every surface beforehand. Buy at Great Jones $ 215

All-Clad Pro-Released Bakeware Set If you are looking for the best option that balances price and quality, look no further than the All-Clad Pro-Released Bakeware Set. A five-piece set that includes a baking pan, cooling rack, two round cake pans and a loaf pan, you should be covered for nearly all basic baking without unloading your wallet. The bakeware is also made with heavy-gauge aluminized steel to better distribute heat across the surface so you never have to worry about undercooked or burnt spots on your food. Buy at Sur La Table $ 100

Le Creuset Signature Petite Cocottes Certainly one of the most unique options, the Le Creuset Signature Petite Cocottes are not made as catch-all bakeware. Instead, the cocottes are designed to bake a number of different items better than any other comparable bakeware. While the options may be more limited, Le Creuset helps you get the most out of them by also throwing in a cookbook with cocotte-specific recipes so you’ll always have something new to try out. Each mini cocotte also comes with its own lid for better temperature regulation. Buy at Sur La Table $ 100

Staub Rectangular Bakers For the cake and casserole lovers among us, Staub Rectangular Bakers are your key to a tastier dish. Whether you have been baking for years or just got started when we were all stuck inside, these rectangular bakers are the perfect way to make big meals without having to spend all day making dozens of different dishes. The bakers are made of enameled stoneware for a strong and heat-resistant finish. This also helps to distribute heat so you can have crispy edges and moist interiors without worrying about burning your food. Buy at Sur La Table $ 100

CorningWare French White Bakeware Set For those of us looking for a classy, traditional bakeware set, there are few options that fit the bill better than the CorningWare French White Bakeware Set. made of ceramic materials, the bakeware set can just as easily be used to bake your food as it can be to serve it on the dining table to a room full of guests. The 12-piece set is also surprisingly affordable, making this the best option for those who want to be classy without breaking the bank. Buy at Amazon $ 70 Free Shipping | Free Returns

MEICHU Silicone Bakeware Set If you are looking to build your entire kitchen while on a tight budget, the MEICHU Silicone Bakeware Set is for you. With all of its products made out of silicone, you never have to worry about your food sticking inside. Additionally, the silicone is designed to withstand high heat without warping or damage. The 6-piece set comes with several unique options including a Madeleine pan and baguette pan for all of the more creative bakers among us. The soft silicone also makes it easier to store without taking up as much space. Buy at Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping | Free Returns

