Baking Sheets? Cookie Trays? Whatever You Call Them: These Are the Best

Baking sheets are one of those items you buy once and then hold onto for decades. They are an extraordinarily versatile kitchen item and I use mine constantly. I think we love baking sheets so much because even though the one you have might be all crusty and flaky, it holds a story. Each story is different: some are successful one’s filled with molten chocolate chips, others are as dark as a burnt cookie bottom, but either way, they remain stalwartly yours, through and through. I used to think that I’d never upgrade my baking sheets. But recently, I did, and I’m forever grateful. There are so many excellent options to choose from, whether it’s a more stylish one, one that doubles as a cooling rack, or one with a way better surface for baking. While you’re at it, you should upgrade your baking mat, too. Just be sure not to eat too many cookies along the way.

FOR THE MOST STYLISH COOKIE SHEET

Great Jones Holy Sheet This baking sheet from Great Jones is the most stylish one on the list by a long shot. But it packs some substance, too. This half-size sheet pan is made from aluminized steel and reinforced with steel rods to ensure it can withstand high temperatures. It also has a custom nonstick coating making it very easy to clean. Buy on Great Jones $ 35

FOR ONE WITH A COOLING RACK

Nordic Ware Natural Aluminum Baking Sheet This half sheet comes with a nonstick grid that functions as a cooling rack. Built from natural aluminum, this will heat evenly and brown whatever you’re cooking to perfection. It’s also warp resistant, thanks to its encapsulated galvanized steel rims. Buy on Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy on Food52 $ 30 Free Returns

FOR ONE THAT IS ALSO A COOLING RACK

Silpat Cook N’ Cool Baking Tray This baking tray from Silpat is both a baking tray and a cooling rack all in one piece. It works with any Silpat baking mat, and when you’re done, you can just flip it over and place your baked goods on top of it. It has perforations to allow for cooling. Buy on Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR MINIMIZING SURFACE CONTACT

OXO Good Grips Non-Stick Pro The OXO baking sheet comes in a two piece set, where the quarter pan fits snugly into the half pan, making it great for storage. There is a micro-textured pattern on the surface to help ensure even baking by minimizing surface contact, and the pans are clearly labeled, so you’ll know which one you’re grabbing. Buy on Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR AN UNRIMMED COOKIE SHEET

Vollrath Wear-Ever Cookie Sheet Sometimes you want an unrimmed baking sheet. The benefits are clear: you can grip the two raised sides and slide the cookies, or whatever you might be baking off the other sides. This sheet has a great design and is easy to clean, which is very important in my opinion, especially when it comes to cookie sheets. Buy on Amazon $ 16 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Now that you have the baking sheet of your dreams, upgrade the rest of your kitchen with some of our favorite picks:

Scouted relentlessly tries new products and scours the internet to recommend the best things for upgrading your life – so you don’t have to. Whatever you’re looking for, we’ve got you covered.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.