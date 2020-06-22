A Balance Pad May Be the Key to a Great Full-Body Workout

The balance pad may seem superfluous, but it can completely change your workout at-home. Balance pads help build stability and strength in your lower body, just by using your own body weight. They’re great to use in full-body exercises, like squats and lunges, in order to help build strong joints. Adding a balance pad can change your entire workout routine for the better, so we’ve rounded up some of the best you can get.

ProsourceFit Exercise Balance Pad At just 12 oz., this pad is easy to carry so you can bring it to any room you want to exercise in. It’s sweat-proof and slip-resistant. Buy on Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping

Yes4All Exercise Foam Pad This extra large pad will give you ample space to stretch out. It can also be used as an ergonomic mat to stand on while working from home. Buy on Amazon $ 21 Free Shipping

Airex Balance Pad Made from super-soft specialty foam, this mat will keep you safe and comfortable during your workout. Keep your balance and learn to strengthen your core with this pad. Buy on Amazon $ 53 Free Shipping

Vive Balance Pad Perfect for yoga or pilates, this pad will help engage your core and leg muscles more than just a flat yoga mat. It’s sweat-resistant and perfect for improving your balance. Buy on Amazon $ 19 Free Shipping

Foam Balance Pad Not only is this pad big enough to fit any workout you’re doing, it comes with a strap for extra stretching. Buy on Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping

