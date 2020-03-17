Since You Shouldn’t Be Going To The Gym, This At-Home Equipment Will Bring Your Workout To You

With gyms mostly closed down, now is the perfect time to upgrade your home gym so you can still get a workout in.

Daniel Modlin

Commerce Staff Writer

While working from home, one thing I’ve been missing is working out. Since I can’t go to the gym (social distancing!), I’ve decided to bring the gym to me. Working out at home is a great way to blow off steam, and can be done in so many ways. Whether you’re looking to add yoga to your practice, hoping to roll out some stress, or looking to get toned, here are some picks that have helped me, and the Scouted Staff, stay in shape and in our homes. 

FOR PRACTICING YOGA

Lululemon Reversible Mat 5mm

A yoga mat, for me, is to a home gym like a rug is to any room—it brings it all together. Yoga mats are great for lifting weights, core work, stretching, and well, yoga. My personal favorite yoga mat is this reversible one from Lululemon. It has enough padding to support my knees and it goes great with a non-slip yoga towel, too.

Buy on Lululemon$78

Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR SPINNING

NordicTrack Studio Cycle

I love a good spin class, and NordicTrack Studio Cycle is a great, sleek option to get going. It comes with an iFit membership so you can ride with others in the comfort of your own home, and a great monitor to watch the classes on. It’s pretty quiet too and has great resistance control.

Buy on Amazon$1599

Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR WEIGHT LIFTING

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Weights

“Why pick one or two dumbbells in a set when you can mix and match with the twist of the dial?” asks Scouted Contributor John Brandon. He recommends these Bowflex SelectTech weights that can change from five pounds to over 50 pounds with just a few clicks.

Buy on Amazon$329

Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR WEIGHT WATCHING

Withings Body+ Smart Body Composition Wi-Fi Digital Scale

While there are plenty of great smart scales to choose from, Scouted Contributor Gideon Grudo likes this one from Withings best because it not only keeps track of your weight, “but other data points like body fat and water percentage,” which are much harder to pin down.

Buy on Amazon$74

Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR RESISTANCE TRAINING

Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands

Scouted Contributor Adam Moerder says “There’s no need to clutter your apartment with a complete dumbbell set if you want to get toned. These resistance bands come with an instruction guide, carry bag, ebook, and workout videos available online.”

Buy on Amazon$13

Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR CORE WORK

Bosu Balance Trainer

Core sliders and ab rollers are both great options to work on your core, but I love my Bosu Balance Trainer. It’s great for ab exercises and keeping your core engaged, and also doubles as a great seat. It comes with a wall chart and downloadable workouts too, so you’ll know you’re using it to its full potential.

Buy on Amazon$100

Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR ROLLING IT OUT

Theragun G3PRO

I hate foam rolling. There are some great ones out there (highly recommend the Triggerpoint GRID if you must) but Scouted Contributor Hilary Sheinbaum loves her Theragun, going as far as saying “it’s going to be your new favorite way to recover.” The Theragun comes in three varieties: G3PRO, G3, and liv, and there is even a Theragun app to help guide your recovery.

Buy on Walmart$399

Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR AN ALL-IN-ONE SOLUTION

TRX PRO3 Suspension System

Deemed “the only enjoyable exercise system” by Commerce Editor Jillian Lucas, the TRX is a multi-purpose exercise tool that is pretty much all you need for your home gym. The suspension training strap and anchors come with an app that shows you how to do exercises, and makes for easy set-up and take down, too.

Buy on Amazon$200

Free Shipping | Free Returns

