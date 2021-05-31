When I’m Not Running, My Treadmill Goes Under My Sofa

Scouting Report: This treadmill is designed not to take up much space, and can even be rolled out of the way when not in use.

Exercise is important, and the pandemic showed us the importance of having exercise equipment at home when the gym is closed. I’ve always been on Team Work-Out-at-Home for several reasons. It’s hard to match the convenience of having your own equipment, and you don’t have to find “appropriate” workout clothes, since no one is going to see you exercising anyway. The most important aspect of my home gym? My treadmill. I’ve had one treadmill or another for most of my adult life, but I never really liked them. Don’t get me wrong, they worked fine, but they were so bulky and unattractive. After all, who wants a big, ugly treadmill taking up valuable floor space? Recently, I found a treadmill that solved all of these problems and then some.

Mobvoi Home Treadmill Buy at Mobvoi $ 450

For starters, the Mobvoi Home Treadmill looks great. I have the silver and black model, which looks very sleek, and best of all, it doesn’t take up much space. That’s because the treadmill can be used with or without arms, making it easy to store when I’m not using it. If I don’t attach the arms, I can fold the riser until it’s flush with the treadmill, and then use the built-in wheels to roll it under my sofa, under my bed, or stand it up against the wall in my laundry room. While the ability to move the treadmill out of view is undoubtedly my favorite feature, the Mobvoi only gets better from there.The 2.25HP motor is quiet, so even though I’m listening to music in my headphones, I don’t have to crank up the volume too loud.

I admit it’s not a Peloton, but it doesn’t have the Peloton price or bulkiness either. For such a lightweight and compact treadmill, I thought I would have to sacrifice on performance. The Mobvoi has both walking and running modes. Walking is more my style, and the 5 layers of durable running belt provide more than adequate shock absorption for easy and comfortable movement. A few friends who prefer running have used the running mode, and they say it compares to the larger, bulky treadmills they own. Even at high speeds, the treadmill doesn’t move.

The LED display shows the time, speed, distance, and calories. There’s also a convenient cellphone holder on top of the riser, and the safety key attaches underneath. That’s pretty much all that I need in a treadmill.

I love working out at home, but the equipment has to fit my lifestyle - and home decor. This stylish treadmill has a small footprint, exceeds my workout expectations, and best of all, can disappear when I don’t want to see it.

