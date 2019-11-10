AT-HOME FIT

Ready to Start a Home Workout? These Products on Amazon Will Help Get You Started Without the Fuss

Top fitness products from TRX, Bowflex, and Polar sold on Amazon to help you reach your workout goals even from your own home.

Everyone needs a little help, right? For at-home workouts that actually work, these products are designed to give you a vigorous, enjoyable workout.

TRX All-in-One Suspension Training

Aa handy kit for at home (or in a hotel room), this kit includes one suspension training strap and anchors. The idea? Resistance is not futile because it helps you burn fat and get a good workout almost anywhere.

AmazonBasics Vinyl Kettlebell

A kettlebell like this one from AmazonBasics provides a little more to do than lift weights. Exercises include lifts, squats, lunges, and even the dreaded endurance hold.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell

Why pick one or two dumbbells in a set when you can mix and match with the twist of a dial? The Bowflex SelectTech means each dumbbell can change from around five pounds to over 50 pounds.

Polar H10 Heart Rate Monitor

Before you start a workout, strap on this heart-rate monitor. It uses a Bluetooth-connected app to report on your heart-rate in real-time. It’s perfect for running, indoor rowing machines, or just a cardio workout.

FITINDEX Bluetooth Scale

Priced less than other smart scales, the FITINDEX syncs to your phone using Bluetooth rather than Wi-Fi.

