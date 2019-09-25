Hate Foam Rolling? Theragun Is For You (And Everyone Else)

Runners, CrossFitters, Yogis and Cyclists, unite! Well, kind of — or, at least have the opportunity to bond over a Theragun (yes, that sleek handheld recovery device you’re seeing all over social media — especially in the hands of fitness trainers).

As someone who is OK with stretching but very vocally hates foam rolling, I discovered Theragun as a relief while marathon training, and then it stuck with me as I recovered from an injury that promptly ended said marathon training.

Despite a variety of (trendy and true) popular workouts requiring different equipment, space and time —there’s one thing most athletes can agree upon: taking care of muscles (ahem, the recovery phase) is a must. But heck, even if you aren’t training for the Olympics (read: you’re sore from sitting at a desk all day), the motor, attachments, speeds and adjustable arms of the Theragun are designed to target treatment for every muscle — catering to area-specific relief for every body’s needs.

The Theragun app is available to download (and encouraged). The app guides consumers how to use the device correctly: sweeping the device from point A to point B, whether it’s targeting glutes, feet, hands, hip flexors, shins and more. Step-by-step guides highlight which attachment should be used and durations for respective areas of the body so you’re not left wondering if you’re doing it right.

Despite their power, the motor (although not completely silent) has a hum that isn’t disruptive — it’s a far cry from a jackhammer you’d expect granted the power that’s softly massaging your muscles. The devices are small enough to carry (and travel with) in a small case. The Theragun comes in three varieties: G3PRO, G3 (in black and white), and liv and it’s going to be your new favorite way to recover. | Get it on Amazon >

