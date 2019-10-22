6 Top-Rated Yoga Mats on Amazon to Keep You Flowing from a Warrior to a Tree to Everything in Between

Your yoga mat can make or break your practice. It should be thin enough to allow you to connect with the earth beneath you, but thick enough to cushion your body. Likewise, it should be sticky enough to keep you grounded, but smooth enough to allow you to flow flexibly on it. But don’t sweat over the mat while you could be sweating in practice—we’ve rounded up six of the top-rated yoga mats on Amazon to keep your mind at ease.

TOPLUS Classic Pro Yoga Mat, $33: You can’t go wrong with TOPLUS’s classic pro yoga mat, which features an anti-skid design with a TPE-friendly, non-slip texture. For full coverage and complete cushioning, it’s 72 inches long, 26 inches wide, about a quarter of an inch thick, and it weighs in at 2.16 pounds.

BalanceFrom GoYoga Mat, $16: The BalanceForm GoYoga mat delivers comfortable support to your spine, hips, knees, and elbows thanks to high-density, half-inch foam. It’s 71 inches long and 24 inches wide, and all of it is coated in a resilient, double-sided non-slip surface to prevent injuries. A yoga mat strap comes included.

Gaiam Essentials Thick Yoga Mat, $17: Gaiam’s Essentials yoga mat is thin enough to keep you grounded but thick enough to keep you cushioned. It’s dimensions: 72 inches long, 24 inches wide, and 2/5 inches thick, weighing in at 3.11 pounds. Rest assured that its made devoid of toxics and is free of 6P. Plus, it comes with a carrying strap for your convenience.

Manduka eKOlite Yoga Mat, $68: For the eco-conscious yoga enthusiast, Manduka’s EKOlite yoga mat is made from biodegradable, non-harvested, natural tree rubber with non-toxic foaming agents and non-AZO dyes. Though it’s a bit shorter and heavier than the others on this list, at 68 inches long, 24 inches wide, and 4.5 pounds, it promises protection thanks to its .15-inch thickness.

SKL Travel Yoga Mat, $27: For the traveling yogi, SKL’s anti-slip travel yoga mat is 71 inches long, 26 inches wide and 1/16th of an inch thick, but only weighs in at 2.5 pounds. You can fold it up and tote it in its own travel bag. And you can rest assured that it won’t stink up your luggage thanks to anti-odor properties (you can even toss it in the laundry).

ProsourceFit Extra Thick Yoga Mat, $15: For those who want a little more cushion to protect sensitive joints, ProsourceFit’s extra thick yoga mat delivers high-density, 1/2-inch foam that guarantees comfort. The non-stick, water-resistant mat lays flat at 71 inches long and 24 inches wide to fit any yogi, and it comes with a carrying strap for ease.

