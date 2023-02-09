Galentine’s Day Gifts for Your Bestie Who Can’t Stop Thinking about the Upcoming ‘Barbie’ Movie

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Galentine’s Day is around the corner, and if you’re anything like me (and my bestie), you can’t stop thinking about Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated Barbie movie, which hits theaters this summer. What will Barbie (a.k.a. Margot Robbie) teach me about myself in this new light? What exactly is going to happen in this movie? Which outfit from the film is bound to become this year’s go-to Halloween costume? Will a new catchphrase from the film end my incessant need to say “slay” in response to everything in my life, even the not-so-pretty-in-pink things? (For real though, my therapist does not perceive this to be a healthy coping mechanism.) Will Barbie herself say “slay”?

While the film isn’t being released until July 21, Barbie is on my BFF’s and my mind like glitter and sequins on Taylor Swift in her latest era. In celebration of the impending joy this film will ignite in us, I spent a lot of time thinking about what to get my bestie to toast to this likely award-winning, modern classic film (besides rosé, of course).

Then I remembered a line that often parades around in my head at random times, from my current favorite Barbie feature, Barbie as The Princess and the Pauper: “I’m just like you, you’re just like me.” Anything related to this film that I would want, she would want, too. So, without further ado, here’s a list of Galentine’s Day gifts for your bestie—or yourself—who can’t stop thinking about the upcoming Barbie movie.

Neon Yellow Fanny Pack Remember those iconic photos of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling (aka Ken) rollerblading down the Venice Beach Boardwalk that circulated last June? I mean, honestly, if you’ve seen them, how could you forget? The pair were decked out in wild 1980s-inspired workout gear, featuring a neon yellow fanny pack donned by Gosling. And since fanny packs are so in right now, and this style is extremely cute, I will, in fact, be rocking one myself as I (attempt to) rollerblade down Chelsea’s High Line, thank you very much. Or buy rollerblades from the rumored brand the pair were wearing here. Buy At Amazon $ 19 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Dragon Glassware x Barbie Collection These gorgeous wine glasses may be exactly what my BFF and I use to toast to Barbie during our evening debrief after seeing the film. Coming in shades of gold, iridescent, and pink/magenta, these red and white wine glasses are truly what dreamhouses are made of. Buy At Amazon $ 45 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Colourpop Malibu Barbie Full Collection Set Go full glam with Colourpop’s complete Malibu Barbie makeup set, featuring a vibrant and summery 15-pan eyeshadow palette (that screams Barbie takes Bora Bora, in a good way), three dreamy lip duos, false doll eyelashes, a marble gold and pink shimmery highlighter, and an official Malibu Barbie Hand Mirror. You could even split the set between you and your BFF (or designate it for your Barbie-approved hangouts this summer). I’m also feeling very inspired by this heart-shaped Breakup Palette from the iconic Trixie Cosmetics. Buy At Ulta $ 99 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Ariana Grande Air Eau de Parfum I have a feeling that modern Barbie’s go-to perfume would be whatever Ariana Grande’s latest release is, and I cannot blame her for that. Ariana has a gift for crafting intoxicating perfumes that make you feel like you’re on a cloud of pure cotton candy. I think Barbie’s holy grail would be the perfume “Ari” by Ariana Grande—both because of its fruity and musky scent and the gem-like shaped blush pink bottle. She would also be one of the first to buy MOD, Ariana’s newest fragrance, and go live on Instagram right after her trip to Ulta. She’d maybe even vlog in the parking lot—who knows? Sound off in our nonexistent comments below over whether Barbie would be more of a Vanilla or Blush MOD girl. Buy At Amazon $ 65 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Vichy Gingham Pink Canvas Bag I am in love with this highly-rated tote bag from Etsy seller @lesoreves. The Barbie teaser trailer inspired this look in particular. If you pause at 1:05, you’ll see Barbie standing in an adorable bubblegum pink gingham dress with a fitting hair bow to match, waving at Barbieland. Barbie would absolutely think this bag is adorable, as will my tote-bag-obsessed BFF (and my tote-bag-obsessed self). Buy At Etsy $ 30

Barbie Blanket Going to the drive-ins for a double feature of Barbie and Oppenheimer on release day? This hot pink fleece blanket looks super cuddly for you and your pal or partner to clink your piña coladas over (an ode to the film’s tropical Malibu theme). Now the only chills you’ll feel will be from finally hearing Margot Robbie’s likely iconic Barbie voice in theaters. Buy At Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Custom BFF Name Bracelet This Etsy seller offers next-day shipping and will personalize your BFF’s bracelet for you. I might just have to get one for my bestie that either says “slay,” “material girl,” or something Barbie would say like “live your dream.” Whichever way, these bracelets will make us BFFs forever, and I don’t make the rules. We’re just Barbie gals in our Barbieland, living life in anticipation of whatever film footage will come out next. It’s fantastic. Buy At Etsy $ 20 Free Shipping

Morgan Taylor Nail Lacquer “Your’re Giving Me a Toothache” Morgan Taylor’s nail lacquer in the shade “Your’re Giving Me a Toothache,” is the quintessential Barbie-pink nail color. Plan a Barbie-style mani-pedi night with your bestie for Galentine’s Day, and make sure to bring this glossy polish along for the ride. Buy At Amazon $ 10 Free Shipping

