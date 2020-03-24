Give Your Bathroom the Upgrade It Deserves With a New Bath Mat

Bath mats are one of the simplest ways to make a bathroom actually feel like your own. They can add personality to a, sometimes, pretty bland room. Like with towels, you can easily add a pop of color or make it look more plush just by laying down a bath mat. Some are even machine washable, so when it gets a little dirty you can just toss it in the wash. My favorites are ones that add a unique pattern, especially when you have plain tile flooring. We’ve rounded up some of the best you can get so you can add your own personality to a place you’ll be spending plenty of time in.

FOR A SPA-LIKE FEEL

Morihata Ishikoro Pebble Stone Bath Mat Just looking at this bath mat makes me feel like I’m stepping into a spa. Made from 100% cotton terrycloth, this pebbled mat is machine washable, padded, and highly-absorbent. Buy on Need Supply Co. $ 57

FOR SOFTNESS UNDER YOUR FEET

Tufted Bath Rug A tufted bath mat is a great way to feel comfy and dry as you step out of the shower. It’s extra thick and has a non-slip treatment on the bottom so it won’t go anywhere, even when wet. I can picture myself scrunching my toes on it right now. Buy on Brooklinen $ 43

FOR EXTRA ABSORPTION

Gorilla Grip Original Luxury Chenille Bathroom Rug Mat If you have kids who never dry themselves off properly, you’re gonna need a super absorbent rug like this one. It’s ultra plush and made from a thick, soft chenille fabric. Plus, it can actually go in the dryer. Buy on Amazon $ 16

FOR A CLASSIC BATHROOM

Color&Geometry Bathroom Rug Mat For a more traditional approach, this bordered rug is all about absorbing. It’s machine-washable and comes in a handful of different colors to match your bathroom’s aesthetic. Buy on Amazon $ 19

FOR A MORE SIMPLE APPROACH

Heathered Bath Rug Maybe your bathroom tiles are already bold. This simple, striped bath mat is low pile so it’s streamlined against a busy background. It’s machine washable in cool water and is made from contrasting yarns to give it a heathered effect. Buy on Parachute $ 55

FOR MORE COVERAGE

Lifewit Bathroom Runner Rug Bath Mat This rug is great for larger showers, as it’ll run the length of the door to make sure no water gets through. It’s soft and fluffy and will keep your floors nice and dry. Buy on Amazon $ 37 Free Shipping

