Beach Essentials You’ll Need to End the Summer on a High Note

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The summer is suddenly creeping to a close and I simply could not be sadder about it. The best way to quell this giant ball of sadness growing inside me is to enjoy the time I have left by spending it at the beach. There are few summer activities that better celebrate the season than by spending the day laying out in the sun with the cool sea breeze on your skin and a good drink in your hand. However, if you want to have one last perfect beach day before the summer ends, there are a number of things you’ll need to bring with you.

Beyond the bathing suits, you’ll need to bring the right towels, the right drinks, the right sunscreen and so much more to ensure that as the summer ends, you’ll have this one last beautiful day to enjoy before the fall comes and steals all of our happiness. So, after a full summer of excruciating testing, here is the definitive list of the items you need to bring with you to have the best day at the beach you can to close out the summer right.

Island Life Artist Series Beach Towel The beach towel will always be one of the most important items on your beach day. If you want to do it in style, the Island Life Artist Series Beach Towel from Brooklinen is a perfect choice. Designed like a New York City artist, the towel has a unique floral design that stands out amongst the crowd. At the same time, the beach towel is made of sturdy, thick cotton with 600 GSM to ensure durability against all the sand and seawater while still being soft enough to lay out on for hours. Buy at Brooklinen $ 68

YETI Roadie 24 Hard Cooler No beach trip is complete without a few ice-cold drinks in the waiting. The tough part is actually making sure they stay cold the entire time. The YETI Roadie 24 Hard Cooler will keep your drinks cold the entire day at the beach and then some. Designed to be tall enough for a bottle of wine and slim enough to fit behind a seat in the car, the Roadie is big enough to support a full beach day while small enough to not take up all your free space on the commute over. The classic YETI insulation also means you don’t need to give up too much of the space for ice and can pack a few extra drinks without an issue. Buy at Yeti $ 250

Fabrizia Italian Lemonade Six Pack While keeping the drinks cold is important, what drink you choose is even more so. Fabrizia Italian Lemonade is a refreshing alcoholic drink worth trying out. Made with vodka, limoncello and of course, lemonade, the drink is designed to be a refreshing taste of summer that can still get the party going. Literally advertised as “summer in a can”, Fabrizia Italian Lemonade might be the beach cure to the end-of-summer blues. Buy at Drizly $ 13

Sonos Roam The best way to kick a beach trip up to the next level is with a little bit of music. The Sonos Roam speakers are a great option. Designed with powerful sound and intense durability, the Sonos can be held underwater for up to 30 minutes without being damaged at all. Additionally, the speaker has shock absorption and dust resistance so you won’t have to worry about dropping it in the sand. The Roam has up to 10 hours of continuous playtime so you’ll have a full day of tunes with no problem. Buy at Sonos $ 179

Kinfield Cloud Cover SPF 35 While all the other items on the list are meant to enhance your beach day, Kinfield Cloud Cover SPF 35 is the only one that is a necessity. Designed to be completely reef-safe and water-resistant, the sunscreen is designed specifically for the beach. Additionally, the sunscreen will protect your skin from UVA and UVB rays while also nourishing it with aloe vera, glycerin and sea kelp. The sunscreen is also easy to apply without leaving your skin feeling greasy or with white streaks that don’t rub in. Buy at Kinfield $ 34

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite For the readers among us, there are few simple pleasures as sweet as reading a book you love at the beach. The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is your ticket to reading any book you want without having to bring a full library with you. The paperwhite screen means that you won’t experience any glare even with the sun directly over you. The Kindle is also completely waterproof so you’ll never have to worry about accidentally damaging it in the ocean either. Buy at Amazon $ 140 Free Shipping | Free Returns

