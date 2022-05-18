Here’s How to Score Up to 50 Percent Off at Ulta, Glossier, and More This Week

Summer is just around the corner, and with the new season on the horizon, that means it’s time to take inventory of your beauty lineup. You may have done some spring cleaning over the past couple of months to clear out some space and make way for new goodies, and now is the perfect time to re-stock your favorite hair, skincare, supplements, and makeup products—and maybe even try some new ones too.

This week, there are plenty of beauty deals and coupon codes to help you save. Scroll through below to check out the best of them. For more deals, check out our coupon site here.

Ulta Beauty: Up to 50% Off Hair Care Essentials

Take 50% Off BioSilk Hair Products Shop at Ulta $

Vitacost: 15% off Select Food Favorites with CODE: MEMORIAL15

Take 50% Off Healthy Snacks Shop at Vitacost $

Spanx: 10% off with CODE: WELCOME10 and score 30% off sale items.

Spanx Booty Boost Leggings Shop at Spanx $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Glossier: Up to 30% off Glossier Sets and Kits.

Glossier Three-Step Skincare Routine Set Shop at Glossier $

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Sephora, CVS, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.