These One-and-Done Gift Sets are the Perfect Gift for the Beauty Junkie on Your List

Without fail, every single holiday season I end waiting until the very last second to do my gift shopping, which means the time that I should’ve spent planning and curating the perfect thing for each person is limited. Fortunately, for those of my friends and family who are into beauty (yes, including the men in my life), investing in a one-and-done beauty gift set is the best option that looks like I thought about it more than I actually did, and will (hopefully) be something they’ll actually enjoy using.

Instead of letting the busy Q4 madness get the best of you (guilt as charged) only to make a mad dash to the mall or virtual trip to Amazon Prime to pick up whatever’s left, consider just grabbing a beauty gift set chock full of pre-curated items that they'll be dazzled by—there’s truly something for everyone.

Not only do these beauty gift sets give the giftee in question the opportunity to try out new products (and who doesn’t love that experience?), but they also already come in festive packaging, which makes the presentation appear like you’d planned out their gift for months in advance. From luxury skincare sets from brands like Cle de Peau and Sisley Paris, to men’s grooming kits for the bearded men in your life, scroll through below to check out the best beauty gift sets of 2021.

Agustinus Bader The Icons The Cream & The Body Cream Duo Agustinus Bader's advanced, stem-cell-infused skincare line has become one of the number one beauty brands since its launch a few years ago. It's investment skincare, but the majority of his loyal fans will adamantly swear that it's worth every penny. If you have someone on your list that loves all things skincare, trust me, they're going to go nuts when they open this. Buy at Nordstrom $ 385 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Tartelette Custom Start Kit Set $200+ Value As a longtime fan of Tarte's beloved Shape Tape range, I was absolutely thrilled when I found out the makeup brand was offering a personalized custom starter kit. Basically, for just $88, you get to choose your favorite makeup bag, along with seven items of your choice (complexion, foundation, mascara, blush, setting spray, etc.). Oh, and they're all full size. This is the perfect gift for yourself or your beauty-obsessed best friend. Buy at Amazon $ 88

Olive & June Press-On Nail Manicure System While I think any of Olive and June's game-changing manicure and pedicure systems make the perfect gift for any beauty lover—or DIY beauty lover—their newly launched Press-On Nail System has to be my personal favorite. It's honestly replaced my bi-monthly trips to the salon for gel mani's, and I'm already planning to gift it to my sister, future mother-in-law, and best friend this holiday. Buy at Olive and June $ 54

Pixi Multi-Toning Gift Set To be honest, I look forward to Pixi's holiday collection drops each year because their holiday gift sets are probably the cutest—and definitely the most festive. My favorite offering this year is their Multi-Toning Holiday Gift Set, which features three of the brand's best-selling formulas, including the iconic Glow Tonic Elixir. This affordable set is the perfect stocking stuffer. Buy at Pixi $ 11

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Dreams Come True Gift Box For the giftee obssessed with makeup (especially full glam and nude lipsticks), Charlotte Tilbury's splurge-worthy mini chest of drawers actually really will make their dreams come true. It's jam-packed with all of the brand's best-selling Pillow Talk products, including the cult-favorite lipstick and liner and the newly launched palettes. Buy at Charlotte Tilbury $ 375

Dermelect The Ultimate Skin Smoothing System A $202 Value For the true skincare nerds on your list, The Ultimate Skin Smoothing System from science-focused and research-backed cosmeceuticals brand Dermelect is the way to go. This four-piece gift set includes some of the brand's best-selling anti-aging formulas, including the Empower Wrinkle Treatment and the Smooth & Supple Lip Melt Mask (a true game-changer, in my opinion). Buy at Dermelect $ 149

Beauty Pie Super Healthy Skin Holiday Duo When it comes to chic packaging (even right down to the bubblegum pink tissue paper that wraps their products in each mailing), Beauty Pie's aesthetically-oriented range of skincare, candles, and fragrance is one of the most gift-worthy brands you'll find. Plus, their reasonably-priced products feel like straight-up luxury on the skin. This limited-edition duo comes in a festive holiday-themed box wrapped in a velvet ribbon—Beauty Pie's basically done all the work for you here. Buy at Beauty Pie $ 20

Sisley Paris Black Rose Skin Infusion Set There is a reason that countless beauty editors, models, and celebrities like January Jones, Jaime King, Meghan Markel, and Margot Robbie are obsessed with this decadent French facial mask. Sisley's Black Rose product lines instantly hydrated the skin, ironing out the look of fine lines, and restoring luminosity to dull skin. The covetable formulas are not exactly cheap, which makes this duo the perfect gift for someone who lives and breathes skincare. Buy at Nordstrom $ 295 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Beautycounter Mini Must Haves Set Down from $45 Clean beauty brand Beautycounter has amassed a cult following for a good reason. Their clean formulas are not only safe and non-toxic, but they're also effective—and have super cute packaging to boot. This mini beauty gift set includes some of their best-selling skincare serums, and it's on sale right now for 15 percent off. Buy at Beautycounter $ 38

Drunk Elephant Holiday 2021 Trunk A $675 Value I'm sorry, but this has got to be the cutest freaking gift set I ever did see. The adorable pink Monos suitcase is filled to the brim with the luxe skincare brand's best-selling products like their Protini Polypeptide cream (my absolute favorite daytime moisturizer) and their Internet-famous C-Firma serum. Besdies, when it comes to the presentation, you're not going to do better than this. Buy at Drunk Elephant $ 450

Natura Ekos Holiday Maracujá Discovery Set Natura has quickly become one of my favorite skin and body care brands since I was introduced to them a couple of years back. The Maracujá Discovery Set includes some of their best-selling (and most incredibly scented) products including the Maracujá Body Lotion, Maracujá Body hand cream, and the Maracujá Body bar soap. Buy at Amazon $ 36 Free Shipping

Cle de Peau Restore & Protect Collection Anyone who likes luxury and premium skincare will love this limited edition gift set featuring some of Cle de Peau's best-selling skincare products, including the Protective Fortifying Emulsion SPF 22, Vitality-Enhancing Eye Mask, Hydro-Softening Lotion, and others in one adorable makeup bag. Buy at Cle de Peau $ 160

The Feelist Lineup Gift Set Not only do The Feelist's premium skincare formulas perform and nourish the skin—with the fluff, frill, and irritation-causing fragrance, but they're also totally fit for a "top shelf moment" thanks to their luxe packaging. The four-piece set is a perfect introduction to the brand's best-selling formulas. Buy at The Feelist $ 250

Murad Vitamin C Holiday Gift Set Any skincare lover on your list is probably already aware of the importance of incorporating vitamin C skincare into their daily rotation, and Murad's concentrated, antioxidant-packed formulas are truly some of the best on the market. This fun holiday set includes four of their best-selling vitamin C-infused products. Buy at Murad $ 80

Babe Lash Sweet Treats Set Giving the gift of longer, fuller, more voluminous lashes is always a good idea, and yes, Babe Lash's brow and lash-enhancing serums really do work ('ve been using them on and off since early 2020). This Sweet Treats set comes with a Lash-enhancing serum and their vanilla and amber scented roller ball. Buy at Babe Lash $ 105

Morgan Taylor BareLuxury Pro Calm Pro Mani Pedi Kit Another DIY at-home mani and pedi kit, this BareLuxury complete set includes everything you need for a professional-level self-care night at home. The gift set includes a detoxifying scrub to gently exfoliate and remove dead skin, nourishing body butter to rehydrate, a calming lavender-infused soak and masque, and a cuticle removing formula. Buy at Amazon $ 80

Every Man Jack Men's Sandalwood Beard Kit My fiance absolutely loves Every Man Jack's range of affordable yet premium skin, hair, and beard grooming products—but I actually love them too. Not only do they smell amazing on him (my favorite is the sandalwood range), but I also love to use his beard oil on my dry ends and to tame frizz. It's a win-win situation. My man loves them, and I guarantee yours will too. Buy at Amazon $ 24.99 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Let Scouted guide you to the best gifts this holiday season. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. I f you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.