Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Without fail, every single holiday season, I end up waiting until the very last second to do my gift shopping, which means the time that I should’ve spent planning and curating the perfect thing for each person is extremely limited. Fortunately, for those of my friends and family who are into beauty (yes, including the men in my life), investing in a one-and-done beauty gift set is the best option that looks like I thought about it more than I actually did, and will (hopefully) be something they’ll enjoy using.

Instead of letting the busy Q4 madness get the best of you (guilty as charged) only to make a mad dash to the mall or virtual trip to Amazon Prime or the mall to pick up whatever’s left, consider just grabbing a beauty gift set chock full of pre-curated items that they’ll be dazzled by—there’s truly something for everyone.

Not only do these curated beauty gift sets give the giftee in question the opportunity to try out new products, but they also come in festive packaging, making the presentation appear like you’d planned out their gift months in advance—even though you most certainly did not. From luxury skincare sets by brands like Augustinus Bader and Sisley Paris to discounted FDA-cleared red light-powered beauty tech bundles, scroll through below to check out the best beauty gift sets of 2024.

Dr. Diamond’s Metacine INSTAFACIAL Collection Metacine, renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond’s skincare line, is decidedly 2024’s most viral beauty brand—for good reason. Formulated to mimic in-office treatments in Dr. Diamond’s practice (PRP facials, specifically), this skincare duo is definitely on every beauty lover’s wish list this year. Buy At Dermstore $ 550 Buy At Metacine $ 550

Augustinus Bader The Revitalizing Essentials Augustinus Bader’s advanced, stem-cell-powered skincare line has become one of the most covetable luxury beauty brands since its launch a few years ago—and for good reason. Yes, it’s investment skincare (with a loftier price tag), but most of the brand’s loyal fans will swear it’s worth every penny. If you have someone on your list that loves all things skincare, trust me, they’re going to go nuts when they open this. Buy At Augustinus Bader $ 185

HigherDOSE Red Light Starter Kit Down From $767 Most skincare obsessives are going to know about all of the collagen-boosting and overall complexion enhancing benefits of red light therapy. If they don’t already have a premium LED Red Light Therapy Mask, this three-piece bundle will the best gift they’ve opened all year. The set includes the brand’s bestselling facial and neck masks along with a light-activated glow serum to boost the red light’s effects. Buy At HigherDOSE $ 537

Pixi Beauty Ultimate Glow Bundle I may not be the biggest holiday person, but I really do look forward to Pixi's seasonal collection drops each year because they’re not only festive, but they’re also a year-round treat. My favorite offering this year is the Ultimate Glow Bundle, which features a few of the brand’s bestselling skincare products. Buy At Pixi Beauty $ 60

Shiseido Vital Perfection Advanced Lifting & Firming Set Shiseido’s gift set offerings are extensive; there’s truly something for everyone. My personal favorite though is the Vital Protection Sculpted Skin Tightening Cream Set... because who doesn’t want to feel a bit more snatched for the holidays? The set includes several of the brand’s hero products, including a full-sized Vital Perfection Uplifting and Firming Cream Enriched that visibly lifts the skin in as little as a week. Buy At Shiseido $ 217

Sisley Paris Black Rose Skin Infusion Cream Discovery Program There is a reason that countless beauty editors, models, and celebrities like January Jones, Jaime King, Meghan Markel, and Margot Robbie are obsessed with this decadent French facial mask. Sisley’s decadent Black Rose collection contains a slew of products formulated to instantly hydrate the skin, ironing out the look of fine lines, and restoring luminosity to dull skin. The luxe formulas are not cheap, making this discovery set the perfect gift for someone who lives and breathes skincare. Buy At Blue Mercury $ 215 Buy At Saks 5th Avenue $ 240

Dr. Loretta The Essentials Set Dr. Loretta’s efficacious yet gentle skincare products are some of the best on the market (especially the SPF range), and any beauty lover would be delighted to receive this pretty gift set ($180 value) of the dermatologist’s most-loved products Buy At Dermstore $ 145

Lashify Holiday Flavor Boxes If the beauty enthusiast on your list gets lash extensions, Lashify’s almost-foolproof DIY extension kits will be a game changer. Plus, the brand’s newly-dropped Holiday Flavor Boxes come in the most luxe, infinitely giftable packaging you’ve ever seen. Buy At Lashify

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Makeup Vault For the giftee on your list who can never seem to have too much makeup (especially full glam palettes and nude lipsticks), Charlotte Tilbury’s splurge-worthy mini chest of drawers actually really will make their dreams come true. It’s jam-packed with all of the brand’s bestselling Pillow Talk products, including the cult-favorite lipstick and liner and the newly launched palettes. Buy At Charlotte Tilbury

Nulastin Discover Solution Serum System While you may be inclined to avoid any gift that implies hair loss is visible for the giftee in question, if they’re a beauty lover, they will absolutely appreciate Nulastin’s three-piece hair-growth-boosting serum set, which includes the brand’s non-irritating hair, brow, lash formula. Buy At Nulastin $ 170



