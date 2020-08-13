These Bento Boxes Make Quarantine Feel a Little More Normal

Every single day, it’s the same. Just like Groundhog Day. Around eleven, eleven-thirty, I start to get hungry, but I don’t end up actually eating lunch until one, sometimes two. During that timespan, I’m probably not very productive (sorry Jillian!) because there’s one thing on my mind: what should I eat for lunch? Once I actually decide, I then have to make it.

When things were “normal,” I did one of two things: I either made my lunch the night before or I went out and bought some at a place next to the office. Either way, there wasn’t as much time wasted and these decisions were enveloped in my routine. Recently, I’ve decided to cut the cord and make my lunch the night before again.

The Monbento Bento Boxes are my secret meal-prep weapon. They are great for meal-prepping for yourself, or your kids if they’re going back to school, whether it’s virtual or in-person. Unlike some other bento boxes I’ve tried, they are a little bit bigger, and more of a square shape. This allows me to put a sandwich in without it getting smushed. Typically, I might opt for a smaller one, but since I’m not going anywhere, I really like this one. It has two tiers of leakproof containers made from BPA-free plastic. There's a little metal tray you can put in the top or bottom compartment that’s perfect for fruit, and I personally use the other two compartments for a sandwich and a salad. Not only has this bento box led me to be more productive, it’s also helped me eat healthier. Because the containers are portioned, I can know how much I’m eating (overeating has been a big issue during quarantine).

Whether you’re continuing to work from home for the foreseeable future, or if you have a kid ready to go back to school, these Bento Boxes will cut the time you think about lunch in half. And they’ll make working, or schooling from home, feel a little more like the real deal.

Monbento Bento Box Buy on Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping | Free Returns

