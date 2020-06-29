Lounge in Peace With a Pair of Best-Selling Bike Shorts

Bike shorts are a godsend for me in the summer. From lounging around the house to wearing them under dresses, a pair of bike shorts just makes sense. The longer inseam keeps your thighs from chafing and a high waist can make everything feel smooth. Finding a pair of bike shorts that work for you should be a high priority this summer, so we’ve rounded up some of the best. Skip the leggings and try out some soft, stretchy bike shorts.

The Perform Bike Short Everlane’s Perform Leggings are some of my favorites and the shorts are just, well, shorter versions of the leggings. They’re made with recycled fabric and are the perfect thing to just throw on when it’s super hot out. Buy on Everlane $ 38 Free Shipping

TechSweat Flex Shorts Outdoor Voices’ TechSweat fabric is lightweight and breathable, so these are perfect for the summer. They come in a handful of different colors, from classic black to floral. Buy on Outdoor Voices $ 45

Moss High-Rise Bike Short Girlfriend leggings are soft and supporting and their shorts are no different. They come in a handful of colors and have matching tops for a full set to work out or hang out in. Buy on Girlfriend Collective $ 38

Emprella 3-Pack Black Bike Shorts If your bike shorts search is more for comfort than exercise, get some soft cotton shorts. These come in a three-pack so you’ll never be without a pair. They’re semi-sheer, so I wouldn’t recommend wearing these out in public, but they’re great for around the house or under dresses and skirts. Buy on Amazon $ 22 Free Shipping

Yogalicious Womens High Waist Running 7" Biker Shorts These camo shorts are what you’ll want to wear to work out from now on. They’re made with a high-performance fabric and a squat-proof (no see-through shorts here!). Buy on Amazon $ 19 Free Shipping

CQC Women's High Waist Yoga Shorts The high waist on these shorts act as a slight compression. These even have two pockets for all your things if you need to head outside quickly. Buy on Amazon $ 17 Free Shipping

