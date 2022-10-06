These Birkenstock Clogs Will See You Through Fall and Beyond

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Now that we’re fully entrenched in fall, comfort is key—especially when it comes to footwear. It’s time to toss those flip-flops and strappy heels to the back of your closet and invest in footwear that’ll help you survive the cooler months in maximum footwear contentment: We’re talking about the Birkenstock clog.

This iconic shoe is a fall staple thanks to its business in the front, party in the back design that allows your toes to stay warm while your heels get some air. A cushy footbed and the fact that it takes about 0.1 seconds to slip these on make Birkenstock clogs hard to resist. And, while these were once known as a hippie staple, Birkenstocks have become a mainstream favorite thanks to their extreme comfort and durability.

Whether you’re new to the Birkenstock clog game (welcome!) or are looking to upgrade your old pair, these options are not to be missed. Just a word of warning: These clogs sell out fast. So, if you’re interested in a pair in time for the colder weather, it’s time to take action.

Boston Oiled Leather Clog Birkenstock’s Boston is a classic, and the company calls this their “most sought-after” clog. Crafted from oiled nubuck leather, this shoe is made to look better with time. Enjoy the standard Birkenstock cork-latex footbed and a lightweight EVA sole. An adjustable strap allows you to get that perfect fit, so you don’t have to stress about your shoes flying off as you cruise around town. Buy at Amazon $ 140 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Zappos $ 155 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Boston Shearling Leather Clog Want a little more warmth with the Boston clogs but aren’t quite ready to add socks into the mix? The Boston Shearling has a fluffy shearling footbed to make you feel like you’re walking around in slippers. Enjoy a suede upper—in mink, mocha, or black—along with an adjustable strap for the perfect mix of fashion and function. Buy at Birkenstock $ 170 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Buckley Suede Leather Clog Get the look and feel of loafers with an open-back twist. These clogs are crafted from buttery soft suede and feature the classic Birkenstock cork footbed. Pick between five neutral shades that look great with jeans, dresses, leggings, and more. Buy at Birkenstock $ 150 Free Shipping | Free Returns Shop at Nordstrom $

Zermatt Premium Suede Leather Clog Want Birkenstock clogs with a slightly different look than the Bostons? The Zermatt's have a sleek style with a suede leather upper you’ll want to run your hands over. The rubber outsole is extra grippy to help keep you from sliding over leaves and slick conditions. Five color options help you find your perfect match. Buy at Birkenstock $ 145 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Zappos $ 145 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Tokio Shearling Oiled Leather Clogs The classic open-back clog style makes some people nervous, and fair. If you want the Birkenstock vibe but want to ensure that your shoes won’t go anywhere, consider the Tokio Shearling. These clogs have a soft, fuzzy interior for maximum comfort, along with a strap across the back to keep your footwear firmly in place. Buy at Birkenstock $ 185 Free Shipping | Free Returns

