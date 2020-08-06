The Powerful Black Dresses You Need in Your Closet

The LBD, or Little Black Dress, is an iconic item in a woman’s wardrobe. It’s an article of clothing that has its own personality that can help accentuate whatever it is you want it to. The perfect dress is one thing, but having the perfect LBD in your closet can make you feel powerful, so maybe it’s time to try one out. We’ve rounded up the best simple, sleek Little Black Dresses to add to your closet.

KORSIS Women's Summer Casual T Shirt Dress This simple, relaxed dress can be worn with sneakers or sandals for a casual outfit or dressed up with heels. Plus, it has pockets. You can’t go wrong with pockets. Buy on Amazon $ 21 Free Shipping

Wind Down Dress I recently got to test out this new launch from ADAY and it’s so great. It’s made from a stretchy linen material, so you have breathability and long-lasting comfort all day. Buy on ADAY $ 225

Daily Ritual Cotton Roll-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt Dress If you want to lean fully into casual territory, opt for this dress. The rolled sleeves give this simple T-shirt dress a little visual interest. Buy on Amazon $ 19 Free Shipping

VIISHOW Women's Short Sleeve Loose Plain Maxi Dress Maxi dresses always look good and this one is no different. Super soft and super stretchy, this is the dress you’ll throw on when you want to look good without much thought. Buy on Amazon $ 20

Dulcet Washed Black Surplice Midi Dress The faux wrap at the front of this dress cinches the waist. The dolman-style sleeves keep things breezy, too. Pair this with some heels and you have a going out look that will turn heads. Buy on LuLu's $ 46

