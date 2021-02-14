These Are Our Favorite Headphones for Any Occasion

Whether you like music, podcasts, or just the sweet, sweet bliss of pure silence, a pair of headphones is a must have. But picking out the right pair can be tricky. There are plenty of options to choose from, and we’ve tried and tested out plenty of them. Whether you’re looking for one’s that sound great, look good, or one’s designed to drown out your surroundings, we’ve rounded up all of our favorite headphones, all in one place.

Sony WH-1000XM4 We tried the XM3’s and loved them. But the 4’s are just that much better and are in my opinion, the best sounding headphones out there. Beyond sounding great, they also come “equipped with digital noise cancellation that uses microphones to isolate sounds and in turn drown them out, allowing for a more powerful noise cancelling.” Beyond everything you’d expect—from comfort, to style — Sony also made the microphone inside great for calls, and added the ability to seamlessly toggle bluetooth devices. Buy at Amazon $ 350 Free Shipping | Free Returns

MH40 Wireless Headphones You simply will not find a more stylish set of headphones. These are made out of gunmetal and coated canvas and boast a sleek, retro design. But not only do they look good, they sound good, too. “The sound quality is fantastic, their 40mm drivers give a rich, warm aura that is bright and focused on higher frequencies while accentuating the lows. Interestingly, they are not noise cancelling, but I actually prefer them that way.” Buy at Master & Dynamic $ 299

Bose 700 Headphones The most distinctive feature of the Bose 700 Headphones is this: they can pretty much drown out anything. That’s because “they offer 11 levels of active noise cancellation. It’s as if they have a level for every distraction. Dog barking? Turn it up a level. Trash truck backing up? Turn it up a level. You get the idea. It helps me—a very easily distracted person— stay focused.” Buy at Amazon $ 379 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Sennheiser PXC 550 Wireless When I first donned a pair of the PXC 550’s “it felt like I was floating in outer space.” The ear cups are softer than soft, and the fit is perfectly adjustable so you can wear them all day long. Pair this with a 30 hour battery life and the ability to noise cancel, and you might just find yourself wearing them all day long. Buy at Amazon $ 225 Free Shipping | Free Returns

