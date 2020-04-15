Master & Dynamic’s Headphones Sound Great, and Look Even Better

I’ve been in the market for a good pair of headphones for sometime now. Beyond just listening to music or taking phone calls, I thought a good pair of wireless headphones would help me out a lot. Working from home, I can hear my girlfriend on the phone in the other room, and I can only imagine how people with kids are coping. But I want my headphones to last beyond all of this, too. I want them to be ideal for commuting, hanging at a coffee shop, or just listening to music wherever I am.

The MH40 Wireless headphones from Master & Dynamic have changed how I listen to music. The sound quality is fantastic, their 40mm drivers give a rich, warm aura that is bright and focused on higher frequencies while accentuating the lows. Interestingly, they are not noise cancelling, but I actually prefer them that way. Noise cancelling headphones are great if you’re taking them on a plane, but to be honest, I’m not convinced you need them elsewhere. Maybe they’re good to break out if you’re doing some serious listening, but I like to be aware of my surroundings, at least a little bit. Furthermore, I’ve found that most noise cancelling headphones all look like black earmuffs. Call me vain, but I want something that’s at least a little stylish if I’m going to be wearing them on my head a lot. These headphones aren’t just a little stylish, they are super cool. Made with lambskin memory foam earpads, they cup your ears without being too heavy, and the aluminum design on the ear cup is unique, too.

And so, these have been the perfect headphones to wear while I’ve been working from home. Though I can still hear my girlfriend when she’s on a call, I can tune her out with ease (don’t tell her I said that). Not only are they comfortable, they sound great and look good too. And whenever this is all over, I can’t wait to go for a walk, maybe hang out and do some work at a coffee shop, and listen to some music in style.

MH40 Wireless Headphones Buy on Master & Dynamic $ 299 Free Shipping | Free Returns

From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.

