May Her Memory Be a Revolution: 3 Books to Read About RBG
RBG
We lost an icon, an outsider’s champion, a pioneer of gender equality, and the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed on Rosh Hashanah, and the grieving came immediately. While difficult to put such an extraordinary life onto the page, there are plenty of ways to learn more about her. In order to begin to make “her memory a revolution,” these three books are great places to start.
My Own Words: RBG’s autobiography My Own Words is a collection of Justice Ginsberg’s essays and speeches, as well as writings from her childhood. It includes stand-out moments from her life, such as her nomination acceptance speech and her opening statement at the Senate Confirmation hearing, but it also details her personal life, which, especially now, is something I find fascinating.
My Own Words
Amazon version only available on Kindle
Notorious RBG: Notorious RBG, which is featured in the documentary about her life, shows how RBG never asked for fame, yet how she slowly won the internet. It offers rare archival photos, reported narrative, annotated dissents (oh boy), and plenty more that make it an excellent and engaging read.
Notorious RBG
Only Available on Kindle
Free Shipping | Free Returns
Conversations with RBG: Finally, Conversations with RBG is a great-forward looking work. Drawing on more than 20 years of conversations starting in the 1990s and continuing through the Trump Era, Rosen shares Justice Ginsburg’s observations on a variety of topics, such as the future of Roe v. Wade, her favorite dissents, the #MeToo movement, of course, the future of the Supreme Court itself.
Conversations with RBG
Only Available on Kindle
Free Shipping | Free Returns
From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.