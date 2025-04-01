The Best Brown Mascaras for a Softer Look With Boosted Definition

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

For years, black mascara has been the default in any eye makeup routine to add length, volume, and dimension to glam. But as beauty trends start to shift more towards embracing an undone, minimalist aesthetic, many makeup wearers are deciding to forgo mascara altogether. It’s a noticeable shift from the bold, volumized lashes that dominated in the past.

However, you don’t need to swear away your favorite tube of mascara just yet. For those who still want the barely-there look but also are fond of adding some definition, brown mascaras have emerged as the perfect in-between.

Unlike its deeper counterpart, brown mascara offers a softer, more natural-looking lift. It’s the ideal choice for anyone looking to effortlessly enhance their eyes in a way that feels less intense than black formulas. I’ve been swiping on my favorite brown mascara on days when I’m just running errands or have no makeup on but don’t want my eyes to look too bare.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best brown mascaras on the market, from rich cocoa hues to barely-there tints, to help you find the perfect formula for your softest, most natural lash look yet.

Best Overall: YSL Lash Clash Extreme Volume Mascara in Brown My eyes can get a bit irritated when I wear mascara for more than three or four hours, but that wasn’t the case with the YSL Lash Clash Extreme Volume Mascara. In addition to not hurting my sensitive eyes throughout the day, this mascara also didn’t budge (not even an inch!). The voluminous, wispy eyes you get are something worth splurging on. Bonus: the large, sleek packaging makes it easy to get precise control and layer. Buy At Sephora

Best Applicator: Lancôme Lash Idôle Mascara in True Brown This smudge-proof mascara excels at giving you a fanned-out effect that creates the most stunning doe-eyed look. The curved wand separates every lash and provides an impressive lift. Even the tiniest of lashes will benefit from this high-quality brown mascara. Buy At Ulta

Best Volumizing: Benefit BadGal Bang! in Rebel Brown The tiny bristles on Benefit’s BadGal Bang mascara are key to building extreme volume for your lashes—without the clumps. With a long-wearing effect that will last you hours, this mascara achieves serious levels of drama in just a few coats. You can credit the gravity-defying power of the BadGal Bang to its formula that contains aero-particles—one of the lightest materials from space technology. Buy At Ulta

Best for Density: Dior Diorshow Waterproof Mascara Kylie Jenner has raved about this mascara, and as the woman of taste she is, it’s easy to see why. This really is such a great mascara that lengthens and adds volume to your lashes. It’s also super buildable so you can make it as intense or natural depending on your preference. The XXL brush is the secret to its lash-multiplying lash effect. Buy At Nordstrom

Best Drugstore: Maybelline Great Lash Volumizing Mascara in Brownish Black Maybelline’s Great Lash Volumizing Mascara is a tried-and-true find that you can never go wrong with. For under $15, this brown mascara is made with bamboo extract and fibers that delivers volume, length, and fullness without any annoying flakes or smudges. Buy At Amazon

Best Lengthening Brown Mascara: Tower 28 Beauty MakeWaves Lengthening + Volumizing Mascara in Drift The triple-wave wand on this Tower 28 mascara has three flexible, suspended bands that visibly lengthen and define every single lash while building boldness. It’s seriously as cool as it sounds. Another major benefit of this mascara is its clean, non-toxic, lightweight formula that is endlessly buildable. Buy At Tower28

Best Curling: Chanel Inimitable Mascara in Noir Brun I’m sure you’re used to reading about a one-swipe-is-all-it-takes formula that will make you dump your other mascaras. It’s a phrase that’s been overused for sure; however, that really is the case with Chanel’s Inimitable Mascara in Noir Brun. It has an innovative formula with an even cooler brush that ensures each lash is defined without clumping. This tube features polymers and a blend of naturally derived waxes to amplify volume and add shine. Buy At Nordstrom