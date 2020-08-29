No Brush Detangles My Natural Hair Like This One

I love my natural hair. I love my curls--their bounce, the way they curl around my finger, just everything about them. I went natural four years ago, after wearing my hair straight since 3rd grade. The ability to be my authentic self is something I wouldn’t trade for the world. However, sometimes, doing my hair can be a chore. My hair--with its tight, small curls--tends to tangle easily making my curls dread together. Often, I throw in the towel and simply cut off my curls. When I do try and tame my hair without chopping it, detangling can take upwards of two hours, making a simple wash take all day.

After trying multiple methods to make detangling easier (using a wide tooth comb, first applying leave in conditioner, detangling with my fingers), I finally decided to try something different. I went on Amazon, searched “detangling brush”, and chose a brush with the highest ratings: the EZ Detangling Brush for Curly Hair.

With over 240 reviews and an average rating of four and a half stars, this brush did not disappoint. In the reviews, many people with natural hair like mine raved about the brush’s ability to detangle even the toughest knots.

So, how does it work? Unlike regular brushes, the EZ Detangling Brush has eight rows of separated bristles, minimizing pulling which means less pain and less shedding. In addition to easily removing tangles, the separated bristles also massage the scalp, circulating hair growth and reducing pain. It works perfectly for dry and wet hair, meaning you can detangle your hair in any state. The brush glides through all different hair types—pin straight to kinky curls—with complete ease.

