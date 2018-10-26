Best Buy Has Refurbished AirPods For $123
Apple AirPods may not be everyone's cup of tea, but they are the crème de la crème for a lot of people. The price tag is hefty, but you get the un-tangled freedom of Bluetooth with the ergonomic nature of Apple headphones. But, right now, Best Buy has certified refurbished pairs for just $122.99. It's still a lot of money, but you're getting the seamless pairing that Apple strives for and the sleek design you all know and love (to hate). Just slip the charging case into your pocket and you're ready to go, no wires required. They're a commuters dream, even if they do look a little silly.
